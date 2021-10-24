WWE News & Rumor Roundup: Backstage heat on top superstar? Viral video of 19-year-old Edge, Roman Reigns' WrestleMania plans (October 24, 2021)

Welcome to the latest edition of WWE News and Rumor Roundup. As per a new report, a top superstar has attracted a lot of backstage heat lately.

An old video of Edge went viral not too long ago, and The Rated-R Superstar himself has reacted to it. Meanwhile, what do the WrestleMania 38 plans for Roman Reigns look like at the moment?

Today's roundup also features The Rock praising a multi-time world champion and the backstage story behind how Charlotte Flair wanted to lose her WWE RAW Women's Championship.

With that in mind, let's take a look at these recent developments:

#5 Charlotte Flair has allegedly become 'increasingly difficult to work with' in WWE

As per the latest reports, Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair's heated backstage altercation after the latest episode of WWE SmackDown arose from disagreements over their title exchange segment.

There have been multiple updates on the incident since then. Wade Keller of PWTorch noted that there seems to be significant heat on Flair, while many viewed Lynch as a 'hero' for standing up to her after the show. The WWE SmackDown Superstar has alienated her peers over attitude issues this year and has become 'increasingly difficult to work with,' as per PWTorch.

A wrestler allegedly claimed that no other women want to work with Charlotte Flair after what went down on SmackDown:

PWTorch's Wade Keller stated, ""No other women want to work with her now," one wrestler tells PWTorch, citing she is seen as only interested in how she looks and scrutinizing everything she’s involved in through a self-centered filter."

Lynch was supposed to have a 'Becky Two Belts' moment by holding both titles during their segment, but that did not happen when The Queen seemingly went off-script. The latter dropped her RAW Women's Championship to the ground instead of letting her rival grab it.

You can see how their awkward exchange went down in the clip embedded above. Flair has reportedly denied dropping the Red brand's title on purpose.

1 / 3 NEXT

Edited by Kaushik Das