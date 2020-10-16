5 things Daniel Bryan could do upon his return to WWE SmackDown

WWE has announced that Daniel Bryan will be returning on this week's episode of SmackDown, which is the season premiere for the show on FOX. His last appearance on WWE TV came in June as Bryan locked horns with AJ Styles in the final of the Intercontinental Championship tournament. The Leader Of The Yes Movement went on an extended break from wrestling.

Bryan spent time with his family as he and his wife, Brie Bella, welcomed their second child at the start of August. Now, after almost four months after his last appearance on SmackDown, Daniel Bryan will make his WWE ThunderDome debut.

This will be a much-needed injection of star power to the Blue brand, which has seen some massive improvements in the past few months.

Daniel Bryan would fit right in, with the ability to tell incredible stories inside the ring and on the microphone. Bryan is one of the greatest performers in WWE history and he has the ability to improve the stock of the Superstars he feuds with.

Here are five things Daniel Bryan could do upon his return to WWE SmackDown this week.

#5 Daniel Bryan could elevate and re-transform Shorty G

Could Chad Gable make a return?

One of the many things in pro wrestling that Daniel Bryan is best at is elevating everybody around him. His quality of work rubs off on others. Bryan has helped countless Superstars improve their positions in WWE, with Erick Rowan and Drew Gulak being recent examples.

Gulak's match and subsequent partnership with Bryan made him a much bigger deal on SmackDown. WWE could use the Grand Slam Champion in a similar way once he returns on SmackDown.

One SmackDown Superstar who desperately needs a change is Shorty G, who has to revert back to his old persona of Chad Gable as soon as possible. Daniel Bryan could facilitate that and bring out the best in the former Olympian. A match between the two of them might single-handedly rejuvenate Gable's career.

They could form a partnership and become a part of SmackDown's tag team division. Chad Gable has the potential to become a major star in WWE and Daniel Bryan could help him in achieving that goal.