5 Things WWE fans may have forgotten about Randy Orton

Randy Orton is a third-generation WWE star who has won 13-time world championships thus far. He is often regarded as one of the greatest WWE Superstars of all time.

Even a legend like Ric Flair recently appeared on WWE RAW to say that Orton should be the one to break the 16-time world title record set by Flair and John Cena.

The Viper went through a resurgence in 2020, and he is currently one of the best heel stars on WWE RAW. Because new stories about Orton keep popping up quite frequently, other interesting facts about him may not be as commonly remembered by fans anymore.

Here are five things fans may have forgotten about Randy Orton.

#5: Randy Orton once made an entrance with CM Punk's old theme song

Both Randy Orton and CM Punk are associated with iconic theme songs

Although CM Punk's peak run in WWE is associated with the "Cult of Personality" theme track, there was a time before when Punk made his entrance using a heavy metal song titled, "This Fire Burns", by Killswitch Engage.

On an episode of SmackDown in 2006, a young Randy Orton came out with the latter theme music blaring throughout the arena's sound system. Clearly, the aforementioned heavy metal track did not fit Orton's slow-burn, sadistic tendencies, so it was eventually recycled as Punk's theme throughout his time in ECW.

This was not the only time WWE has recycled theme songs in the past. Later in his career, Randy Orton got his own iconic theme music titled "Voices", thanks to WWE's famous theme music collaborator, Jim Johnston.

Randy Orton still makes his entrance using that track to this day, but perhaps in an alternate timeline, it's quite interesting to think that The Viper would have been stuck with CM Punk's old theme song for the rest of his career.