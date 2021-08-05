5 Things Goldberg hasn't accomplished in WWE yet

Goldberg has achieved a fair amount in WWE despite having short tenures. Goldberg's first tenure was from the RAW after WrestleMania 19 up until WrestleMania 20. His second stint began in October 2016 and after a few appearances in between, it concluded at WrestleMania 33 in 2017.

A year later, Goldberg was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame, seemingly confirming that WrestleMania 33 was his swan song. However, he continues to make a couple of appearances per year for WWE, so here are five things he hasn't achieved in the promotion.

#5. Goldberg has never headlined WrestleMania

Goldberg at WrestleMania 33

It's incredible to think that Goldberg has only competed at WrestleMania 3 times in his career. The first WrestleMania appearance was in 2004, where he faced Brock Lesnar in the final match of his one-year-long run. Goldberg had only signed a one-year deal with WWE back in 2003 and he stated that he wasn't satisfied with the company's direction and chose not to re-sign.

It also happened to be Brock Lesnar's final match of his WWE run as well. While Goldberg vs Brock Lesnar seemed like the ideal WrestleMania marquee match at Madison Square Garden, it was anything but that.

Fans were in on the fact that both men were wrestling their last match in WWE. Both Brock Lesnar and Goldberg got booed out of the building, with their dream match turning into a disaster. The only saving grace of the match was special guest referee 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin, who received cheers when he hit the stunner on Goldberg and Brock Lesnar.

12-and-a-half years later, Goldberg would return to have the fabled dream match with Brock Lesnar. After a shocking 86-second encounter at Survivor Series 2016, the two crossed paths at the 2017 Royal Rumble before their match was made official for WrestleMania 33.

Thankfully, this time around, WWE was smarter with how they handled the Universal title match. It was a 5+ minute explosive contest with neither man having a moment to take a breather. It was handled exactly as it should have been and it appeared as though WWE finally righted the wrong of WrestleMania 20.

Goldberg's third and last WrestleMania appearance (so far) was in 2020, but the circumstances changed his match drastically. Firstly, the COVID-19 pandemic hit. Secondly, his original opponent, Roman Reigns, pulled out close to the event due to a lack of knowledge of the COVID-19 situation, health concerns, and spending time with his family.

Braun Strowman ended up replacing Roman Reigns and defeated Goldberg inside the Performance Center with no live audience. Had it not been for the COVID-19 pandemic, it's possible that he could have headlined WrestleMania.

