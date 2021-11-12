5 Things that could happen when Brock Lesnar returns to SmackDown on December 10th

Brock Lesnar is all set to make his return to SmackDown on December 10th. While it isn't going to be his official return from suspension, he seems to have found another way.

The Twitter account of Staples Center in Los Angeles, where the show is taking place, tweeted that the suspended legend plans to buy a ringside ticket for the episode.

STAPLES Center @STAPLESCenter The suspended Brock Lesnar vows to buy a ringside seat in Los Angeles for @WWE Friday Night Smackdown on December 10! Get yours: stpls.la/wwe21tw The suspended Brock Lesnar vows to buy a ringside seat in Los Angeles for @WWE Friday Night Smackdown on December 10! Get yours: stpls.la/wwe21tw https://t.co/euSyXGDNOL

It will be interesting to see how involved Lesnar gets. This is a storyline loophole for The Beast Incarnate to appear in what is expected to be a huge edition of the Blue brand.

Not only this but even FOX Network Executives are expected to be in attendance. Here are five major things Brock Lesnar could do on his return to SmackDown in less than a month:

#5. Brock Lesnar declares entry to the 2022 Royal Rumble match

Could Brock Lesnar join the likes of Triple H, John Cena, Batista, Randy Orton, Hulk Hogan, Steve Austin, Edge, and Shawn Michaels as multi-time Royal Rumble winners? The answer could be yes.

It all depends on what WWE's plans for Lesnar are at Royal Rumble 2022. Since it's being heavily rumored that a WrestleMania 38 clash against Roman Reigns is inevitable, the best course for the company is perhaps to have Brock Lesnar win the Royal Rumble again, 19 years after his first victory.

The circumstances would be highly different. In January 2003, he was still a relative newcomer and had to overcome The Big Show to earn a Royal Rumble spot before getting through some elite names such as The Undertaker to win the match.

This time around, it will be the veteran Lesnar seeking retribution on The Tribal Chief, and his path to WrestleMania might be by winning the Royal Rumble 2022 bout.

While fans would prefer having a younger star win it, it's only possible if WWE chooses the alternate route of having The Beast Incarnate eventually earn No.1 contender status to qualify for the Universal title match at WrestleMania.

Edited by Kaushik Das