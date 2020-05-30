Sami Zayn vs. Daniel Bryan may resume

The WWE Universe will get its new Intercontinental Champion next Friday when Daniel Bryan goes head-to-head with AJ Styles in the tournament finale. As per Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com, the company has already filmed the match, and the singles encounter will exceed the expectations. Given that both the Superstars are incredibly talented, the fans expect a spectacular fight between them.

Well now it's set. Bryan and AJ. WWE filmed the match this week, btw. Heard it was awesome. — Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) May 30, 2020

Daniel Bryan and AJ Styles' journey to the finale

Daniel Bryan had been chasing the Intercontinental Championship long before AJ Styles arrived on SmackDown. The former SmackDown Tag Team Champion even battled for the title at WrestleMania 36, but couldn't defeat Sami Zayn for the Championship. Nevertheless, The Liberator had to vacate the title soon.

WWE announced a tournament to crown the new Intercontinental Champion. Daniel Bryan defeated his ally Drew Gulak and former rival Sheamus to progress to the tournament's finale. On the other hand, AJ Styles defeated Shinsuke Nakamura in the first round before getting a bye in the semifinals due to Elias' accident to reach the final.

Daniel Bryan has collided with 'The Phenomenal One' in the past. Their head-to-head record in WWE favors Bryan, who has defeated Styles four times in five bouts. He is the favorite to win the title next week, and here are the five things that could happen if Daniel Bryan becomes a two-time Intercontinental Champion on SmackDown.

#5 A rivalry with AJ Styles

Daniel Bryan and AJ Styles should have a lengthy rivalry

Daniel Bryan and AJ Styles had earlier had a feud where the former was a heel and the latter was a babyface. They have switched their roles now. Hence, another rivalry between them could entertain the fans a lot. Both the Superstars have the talent to elevate the Intercontinental Championship on SmackDown.

The title has not received a high-profile rivalry over the last few months. Bryan and Styles could elevate the crown with their bouts. They could make SmackDown 'must-watch' with their feud. Besides, WWE's next two PPVs are Backlash and Extreme Rules.

Perhaps, the Creative team could avoid booking a clean finish on SmackDown, which would lead us to a rematch at Backlash. This rivalry could then culminate at Extreme Rules, where they would battle under an exciting stipulation.