5 Things that could happen on the final WWE SmackDown before Backlash - RAW star invades, shocking return & more

WWE Backlash is just a few days away, and the anticipation for the Premium Live Event is off the charts. Cody Rhodes will be defending his Undisputed WWE Championship against AJ Styles at the PLE this Saturday in France.

Bayley's WWE Women's Championship will also be on the line in a Triple Threat match against Naomi and Tiffany Stratton. Damian Priest will be defending his World Heavyweight Championship against Jey Uso, and The Kabuki Warriors are set to defend the Women's Tag Team Championships against Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill.

Listed below are five things that could happen on the final episode of SmackDown before Backlash:

#5. AJ Styles could attack Cody Rhodes on WWE SmackDown

AJ Styles and Cody Rhodes signed the contract to make their Undisputed WWE Championship match official for Backlash last Friday on SmackDown. The two stars did not strike each other, but The Phenomenal One could be planning an attack this Friday night.

Styles has the tools to hang with Rhodes in the ring, but he is being presented as a heel. The company may want to get some more heat on the match heading into the Premium Live Event, and Styles could try to injure The American Nightmare on SmackDown before their anticipated title match this weekend.

#4. LA Knight could issue an Open Challenge for Backlash

AJ Styles defeated LA Knight last month on SmackDown to earn his shot at the Undisputed WWE Championship at Backlash. Knight is not booked for a match this weekend but did team up with Randy Orton at a WWE Live Event in Bologna today. Kevin Owens will team up with The Viper this weekend to battle The Bloodline's Tama Tonga and Solo Sikoa.

The Megastar could appear on this week's edition of SmackDown and issue an Open Challenge for Backlash. Knight is still very popular amongst wrestling fans, and most would be delighted to see him in action in Lyon Metropolis, France.

#3. Jade Cargill & Bianca Belair could get a tag team name

Naomi, Jade Cargill, and Bianca Belair teamed up at WrestleMania XL to defeat Damage CTRL in a six-woman tag team match. Cargill and The EST have since formed a tag team and are involved in a rivalry with Women's Tag Team Champions, The Kabuki Warriors (Asuka and Kairi Sane).

Damage CTRL has already been drafted to RAW and could be in danger of dropping the titles this weekend. If Cargill and Belair are set to become the new Women's Tag Team Champions, it would make sense for the company to give the duo an official team name.

#2. Jey Uso could invade SmackDown

Jey Uso has one of the biggest matches of his career this weekend against Damian Priest for the World Heavyweight Championship, but he may still feel compelled to head to SmackDown this week.

Main Event Jey defeated his brother, Jimmy Uso, in a singles match at WrestleMania. As a result of the loss, Jimmy was kicked out of The Bloodline and replaced by Tama Tonga.

Jimmy Uso could return on SmackDown to try to get even with The Bloodline, but he is outnumbered. Jey may decide to put his issues with his brother behind him and help him get revenge this Friday night.

However, The Usos could be walking into a trap as former MLW Champion Jacob Fatu was reportedly spotted with Solo Sikoa and Tama Tonga at WWE headquarters recently.

#1. Uncle Howdy could finally be ready to return to WWE

There have been teasers going on for weeks during WWE shows that have led fans to believe Uncle Howdy's return could be on the horizon. Uncle Howdy is portrayed by Bo Dallas, the brother of Bray Wyatt, who tragically passed away last year.

Erick Rowan has reportedly signed a new contract with the promotion, and former Wyatt Family member Braun Strowman has also returned from injury. Alexa Bliss also has not appeared on television since her loss to Bianca Belair at the Royal Rumble 2023.

Uncle Howdy could be building a powerful new faction in the shadows and fans may finally get to see the character return this Friday night on SmackDown.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback