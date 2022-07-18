5 things that could happen when Logan Paul returns to WWE RAW: Former world champion as surprise partner, beatdown, SummerSlam implications  

Logan Paul is set to return to television on the next episode of WWE RAW. It was recently announced that he will appear on MizTV. This will be his first live appearance since announcing that he has signed a contract with the company.

The Maverick and The Miz have history together. The pair were united going into WrestleMania 38. In fact, the duo had a major tag team match at the event against The Mysterios. Unfortunately for Paul, following their win, The Miz showed his true colors and hit the Skull Crushing Finale on Logan. This was likely done in order to steal the spotlight. Now, Logan claims that he wants revenge.

Check out the WWE RAW preview for Logan Paul and his upcoming appearance on Miz TV below:

Logan Paul's upcoming appearance on MizTV is certainly intriguing. The segment could go a number of ways. The Miz insists that Logan could just ignore any animosity between the two and they could reunite, but Paul insists otherwise.

What happens when the two men go face-to-face on WWE RAW? Will Ciampa or anyone else find their way into the segment? Can the two former teammates patch up their differences?

Below are 5 things that could happen when Logan Paul returns to WWE RAW.

#5. A singles match for SummerSlam may be made

Logan Paul and The Miz

Logan Paul wants to fight The Miz. He's made that abundantly clear, even if The Most Must See Superstar in All Of WWE somehow debates the point. The rumor mill is swirling about what these two stars may do at WWE SummerSlam. Will they compete in the big event?

It is certainly possible that Paul vs. Miz will take place at SummerSlam. While there are reasons why the bout should and shouldn't happen, WWE RAW may officially set up a match between the two stars on the biggest wrestling show of the summer.

How might the match become official? The Miz has a big ego, so Logan could manipulate the cocky former champion into agreeing to a bout. If this happens, the two-time WWE Champion will have a major experience edge heading into the bout. The Miz may fall into Logan's trap if he becomes irritated or overly confident.

#4. Ciampa may attack Logan Paul on WWE RAW

Ciampa and The Miz

A trend started to form following WrestleMania 38. It seemed as if any time The Miz had an issue with a superstar, former NXT Champion Ciampa would show up out of nowhere.

This started when he blindsided Mustafa Ali after Ali's big return to WWE RAW. This has continued to occur ever since, most notably on former WWE Champion AJ Styles. Many speculated as to if The Miz and Ciampa had a relationship of some kind or if Ciampa was doing this on his own accord. It was recently revealed that they do have some kind of partnership, confirming the suspicions of many.

Based on the same situation occurring repeatedly over the past few months, there's a high likelihood that Ciampa might attack Logan Paul when he appears on MizTV. He could do it to soften Paul up for a potential bout with the former WWE Champion and Ciampa may just want to hurt the extremely successful influencer. Regardless, Paul's head should be on a swivel and he should keep his eyes out for an attack.

#3. The Miz and Logan Paul may brawl on MizTV

While there's a chance that the two can peacefully decide on a bout at SummerSlam, Logan Paul is likely to be fuming from The Miz's attack at SummerSlam and the two may come to exchange blows.

MizTV isn't exactly known for being a peaceful setting to begin with. Be it heated arguments or outright brawls, things often go south in a hurry on the interview show. The former WWE Champions' smart mouth doesn't exactly help matters.

When Logan Paul appears on WWE RAW, he may end up getting physical almost immediately. If the two do come to bout, it will be intriguing for fans to see who gets the better of the other. While The Maverick is in his prime and an athletic stud, he very much lacks The Miz's experience. Can youthful exuberance and pure talent outweigh cunning experience?

#2. Logan Paul and The Miz could reunite

Despite the animosity Logan Paul seemingly has, he and The Miz were once partners. In fact, The Miz was Paul's partner in his debut match at WrestleMania earlier this year.

Together, the pair battled the father-son duo of Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio. In the bout, fans were blown away at what a natural The Maverick was. The WWE Universe was likely even more shocked when Paul and The Miz won the match.

While The Miz did jeopardize the team by attacking Logan, there is a chance the two might reunite on WWE RAW, if Logan can put the past aside. If the pair were to let bygones be bygones, they could be a serious threat in the tag team ranks.

Paul has shown great promise and The Miz is a former world champion. Ciampa being by their side makes the team even more imposing. The Most Must See WWE Superstar may make ammends with The Maverick on WWE RAW.

#1. AJ Styles may help Logan Paul out on WWE RAW

AJ Styles and The Miz

When Logan Paul appears on WWE RAW, there's a good chance things won't work out in his favor. As gifted as an athlete, he is still inexperienced. Factoring in a possible two-on-one advantage for The Miz and Ciampa, Paul may be in trouble.

AJ Styles has had his frustrations with The Miz in recent weeks. Over the course of a month, The Phenomenal One has battled him three separate times. Two of their matches were in singles competition and one of their bouts saw AJ team up with Ezekiel to take on The Miz and Ciampa.

Every time they've battled, AJ has won. Despite that, he is regularly belittled by the cocky former world champion and he's often jumped by Ciampa. If AJ sees Logan Paul outnumbered, he may decide to join The Maverick both to even the odds and to hopefully once again get his hands on The Miz.

What happens when the social media influencer returns to WWE RAW? He could very well make The Miz his target as promised. He might instead choose to reunite with his former tag team partner. Whatever happens, the WWE Universe will be watching.

