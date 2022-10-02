5 Things that could happen on WWE RAW before Extreme Rules (October 3, 2022)

The previous episode of RAW saw Edge return to the company to challenge Finn Balor for an "I Quit" match at Extreme Rules. Elsewhere on the show, Johnny Gargano & Kevin Owens defeated The Alpha Academy in a high-octane bout.

Truth be told, Triple H and the creative department have done a splendid job in hyping Extreme Rules. Expect The Cerebral Assassin to keep the ball rolling when the final RAW before Extreme Rules emanates live from the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minnesota, on October 3, 2022.

WWE has announced a contract signing segment between Bayley and Bianca Belair for their clash at Extreme Rules on the upcoming episode. Furthermore, Braun Strowman vs. Chad Gable, Candice LeRae vs. Dakota Kai, Rey Mysterio & AJ Styles vs. The Judgment Day, and Johnny Gargano vs. Otis are also scheduled for Monday night.

On that note, let's look at five things that could happen in the upcoming show.

#5. Austin Theory costs Johnny Gargano his match against Otis on RAW

WWE has announced that Johnny Gargano will face Otis on the upcoming episode of RAW. However, the night may not end well for Johnny Wrestling as potential interference from Austin Theory seems imminent.

Given how things unfolded between the two former stablemates on the red brand, it appears the duo is headed towards a match at Extreme Rules. The creative team could have Mr. Money in the Bank cost Gargano his match against Otis on Monday.

This angle could end with WWE officially booking the duo in a match for the Philadelphia event. Don't be surprised if the company decides to spice things up by having Theory put his Money in the Bank briefcase on the line for the same.

#4. Daniel Cormier pays a surprise visit

A recent report has revealed that Daniel Cormier will be the Special Guest Referee in the Fight Pit Match between Seth Rollins and Riddle at Extreme Rules. Fans can expect WWE to have Cormier on board for the upcoming RAW as more details about his involvement are set to emerge.

While Ken Shamrock, the Attitude Era Legend, was rumored to be the special enforcer in the high-profile clash on October 8, a recent update has revealed otherwise.

On another note, Daniel Cormier is a well-known name in the MMA community. The UFC legend has several accolades under his belt, and it would be interesting to see him handling the proceedings at Extreme Rules.

#3. & #2. Candice LeRae defeats Dakota Kai; Damage CTRL attacks

WWE has announced that Candice LeRae will face Dakota Kai on the upcoming episode of the red brand. For those unaware, The Poison Pixie made a spectacular return to WWE on the previous episode of RAW. Following that, she went on to defeat Nikki A.S.H. in singles action.

While potential interference from Bayley and IYO SKY is expected to be on the cards, expect LeRae to prevail over the odds to secure a massive win over her rival on Monday night. However, WWE could have Kai join forces with her stablemates to attack the recent returnee.

This could lead to Bianca Belair, Alexa Bliss, and Asuka showing up at ringside to make the save.

#1. Edge helps Rey Mysterio & AJ Styles defeat The Judgment Day

AJ Styles and Rey Mysterio will join forces to take on Finn Balor and Damian Priest on the go-home episode of RAW before Extreme Rules. However, expect this to turn south sooner rather than later as Dominik and Rhea Ripley will likely look to make their presence felt.

Nonetheless, fans can expect Edge to show up at ringside to even the odds. WWE could have The Rated-R Superstar take care of any outside distractions, helping Rey & Styles pick up a huge win over The Judgment Day.

On another note, Edge is scheduled to face Finn Balor in an "I Quit" match on October 8. Thus, this would be a huge psychological win for the Hall of Famer over his rival.

Are you excited about the final RAW before Extreme Rules? Share your thoughts in the comments section.

