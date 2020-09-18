5 Things that could happen if Shane McMahon takes control of WWE RAW

In August 2020, it was reported by Sportskeeda’s Alex McCarthy that Shane McMahon is being considered as the new head of WWE RAW’s creative process, leaving Bruce Prichard to concentrate on running SmackDown.

Paul Heyman and Eric Bischoff took over as the Executive Directors of RAW and SmackDown in June 2019, with both men overseeing their respective brands and reporting directly to Vince McMahon.

However, Bischoff only lasted four months in the role before he was replaced by Prichard, who also went on to replace Heyman in June 2020.

The creative changes led to a lot of alterations being made to WWE's on-screen product, mostly involving Superstars' pushes and storylines, and that will inevitably continue if RAW receives its third creative leader in just over a year.

With that in mind, let’s take a look at five things that could realistically happen if Shane McMahon takes control of RAW.

#5 Shane McMahon could tempt The Undertaker out of retirement

Shane McMahon competed in his first WWE match in almost seven years when he faced one of his real-life friends, The Undertaker, in a Hell in a Cell match at WrestleMania 32 in April 2016.

In July 2019, the two men renewed their rivalry at the Extreme Rules pay-per-view, where The Undertaker teamed with Roman Reigns to defeat Shane McMahon and Drew McIntyre in a No Holds Barred tag team match.

Speaking on the WWE Network show Last Ride: Post Mortem in June 2020, Shane McMahon laid down a challenge to The Undertaker to face him in another Hell in a Cell match.

"I know I got one more with him. So I'll challenge him now. I got one more. I know I got one big one and I want a rematch. Hell In A Cell II. I was that close. If he didn't move, I was that close."

This comment aired just one week before The Undertaker all but announced his retirement on the final episode of his Last Ride docuseries. However, as is often the case when WWE Superstars call time on their careers, he added that he could be tempted to return if Vince McMahon ever needs him in an emergency.

Now, another match against Shane McMahon is not exactly an emergency, but it would not be at all surprising if WWE’s higher-ups wanted ‘Taker to return for one final send-off when fans are allowed back in arenas.

If Shane McMahon is in charge of RAW, there is every chance that he could try to tempt The Deadman back into a WWE ring.