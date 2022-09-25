5 Things that could happen on the upcoming episode of WWE RAW (September 26, 2022) 

The previous episode of RAW saw Bobby Lashley successfully defend his United States Championship against Seth Rollins courtesy of Matt Riddle. Elsewhere on the show, Kevin Owens and Bayley defeated Austin Theory and Alexa Bliss, respectively.

While the show was another feather in Triple H's cap, it saw a dip in viewership due to NFL games. The Game will look to bounce back when the flagship show emanates live from Rogers Place in Edmonton, Canada, on September 26, 2022.

The company has announced that Kevin Owens & Johnny Gargano will take on The Alpha Academy on the upcoming show. Furthermore, Matt Riddle vs. Damian Preist, Bianca Belair vs. IYO SKY, and Rey Mysterio vs. Seth Rollins is also scheduled for Monday night.

On that note, let's take a look at five things that RAW could have in store for us:

#5. WWE continues to drop White Rabbit clues

Just like the previous episode of RAW, fans noticed a QR Code flash during a backstage segment on SmackDown. Upon scanning, the QR code led to an interactive game that eventually revealed the coordinates of Rogers Place in Edmonton, where Monday Night RAW will be held this coming week.

While many believe that WWE is teasing Bray Wyatt's return to the company with the White Rabbit Clues, nothing has been confirmed yet.

However, fans can expect WWE to drop some more clues on the upcoming episode of RAW. The White Rabbit angle has generated a lot of intrigue and buzz among the fans, and it would be interesting to see how the story unfolds from here.

#4. Dominik Mysterio costs Rey Mysterio his match against Seth Rollins on RAW

WWE has announced that Rey Mysterio will take on Seth Rollins in singles action on the upcoming episode of the red brand. However, it may not end too well for the Lucha legend, as potential interference from Dominik Mysterio could be on the cards.

With Edge being sidelined due to an injury, WWE could have Dominik turn his attention towards his father, costing him his match against Rollins. This would then lay down the breadcrumbs for a potential bout between the father-son duo heading into the next series of premium live events.

#3. & #2. Seth Rollins interferes in Matt Riddle's match against Damian Preist; AJ Styles and Rey Mysterio show up to make the save

Riddle will lock horns against Damian Priest on the upcoming episode of RAW. However, potential interference from Seth Rollins in his rival's bout seems highly likely.

The creative team could have Rollins cause a distraction, costing Riddle his match against Priest. The Visionary could then join forces with The Judgment Day to attack the former United States Champion.

This could then lead to AJ Styles and Rey Mysterio showing up to make the save. While Rey has an ongoing angle with The Judgment Day, Finn Balor offered Styles to join his faction, which the latter blatantly refused. Thus, it would make perfect sense for the duo to show up on Monday night.

#1. Austin Theory makes his presence felt during Kevin Owens and Johnny Gargano vs. The Alpha Academy

The previous episode of RAW saw Kevin Owens defeat Austin Theory in singles action. Following that, the Money in the Bank winner was humiliated by Johnny Gargano.

Given how things unfolded last week, Theory could look to exact revenge on the duo in the upcoming episode. With KO and Gargano scheduled to take on The Alpha Academy on Monday night, Theory would likely look to spoil the party for the babyface duo.

WWE could have Theory show up during the tag team match to distract the former champions, costing them the bout.

Is WWE teasing the return of Bray Wyatt with the White Rabbit Clues? Share your thoughts in the comments section.

