5 things that could happen on the upcoming episode of WWE RAW (March 6, 2023) 

On the previous episode of WWE RAW, we saw Brock Lesnar accept MVP's challenge to fight Omos at WrestleMania 39. Also on the show, Lita and Becky Lynch defeated IYO SKY and Dakota Kai to become the new Women's Tag Team Champions.

Overall, it was an eventful episode of WWE's flagship show and fans can expect something similar when the upcoming episode of WWE RAW emanates live from the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts on March 6, 2023.

The three matches announced for Monday night are Solo Sikoa vs. Kevin Owens, Finn Balor vs. Johnny Gargano, and Bianca Belair vs. Carmella. Furthermore, John Cena and Logan Paul will be making their return to the company during the upcoming episode.

On that note, let's take a look at five things that could happen in the show.

#5. Bianca Belair makes easy work of Carmella on WWE RAW; Asuka interrupts

Carmella is set to lock horns with the current RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair on the upcoming episode of WWE RAW. However, things may not end too well for Mella on Monday night.

Fans can expect Bianca Belair to make easy work of her rival to earn a quick victory. The EST of WWE, however, could be interrupted by her WrestleMania opponent Asuka following her win. The Empress of Tomorrow could interrupt Bianca's celebrations and send her a message.

#4. Edge saves Johnny Gargano from The Judgment Day

The upcoming episode of WWE RAW will see Johnny Gargano face Finn Balor in a singles match. However, the odds of Johnny Wrestling prevailing over The Demon seem very low.

The Judgment Day could interfere in the match and cost Gargano his bout against Balor. The faction could then join forces to launch a vicious post-match attack on the former NXT superstar only for Edge to show up and make the save.

Given his ongoing feud against Balor, The Rated-R Superstar saving Gargano from Judgment Day's wrath would make total sense. This angle will further progress their rivalry.

#3. Sami Zayn helps Kevin Owens defeat Solo Sikoa

Solo Sikoa is scheduled to take on Kevin Owens on the upcoming episode of WWE RAW. This came to fruition after The Prizefighter showed up on the previous episode to take out Solo and Jimmy Uso.

Fans can expect this match to be a banger. However, potential interference from Jimmy Uso seems highly likely. Hence, the creative team could have Sami Zayn show up during the match to help Owens even the odds.

The former Honorary Uce may take out Jimmy, helping his friend prevail over Solo on Monday night.

#2. WWE announces Seth Rollins vs. Logan Paul for WrestleMania 39

Seth Rollins has been involved in an angle with Logan Paul since Royal Rumble 2023. The duo will finally come face-to-face with each other on the upcoming episode of WWE RAW. However, this segment may turn south sooner rather than later.

The creative team could have the duo fire verbal volleys at each other before getting involved in a physical confrontation. This segment could also lead to WWE officially announcing a blockbuster Seth Rollins vs. Logan Paul for WrestleMania Goes Hollywood.

#1. Austin Theory confronts John Cena

As you may know, John Cena will make his WWE return on Monday night. Given The Cenation Leader is reportedly set to lock horns with Austin Theory on The Show of Shows, fans can expect the current United States Champion to interrupt Cena.

WWE could have Theory confront the former United States Champion on Monday night. The 25-year-old could mock Cena, taking shots at his reign as the United States Champion. This segment may end with WWE officially announcing the duo's match at the Show of Shows.

