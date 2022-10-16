5 things that could happen on the upcoming episode of WWE RAW (October 17, 2022)

The previous episode of WWE RAW saw the return of Brock Lesnar. The Beast returned to attack Bobby Lashley before the latter lost his United States Title to Seth Rollins. Elsewhere on the show, D-Generation X celebrated their 25th anniversary emphatically.

Overall, it was another stacked show, with plenty of surprises. The promotion would like to continue with the good work when WWE RAW emanates live from the Paycom Center in Oklahoma City on October 17th, 2022.

WWE has announced that Elias will make his return on the upcoming episode of RAW. On top of that, The OC vs. Alpha Academy, The Miz vs. Dexter Lumis and Seth Rollins vs. Riddle for the United States Championship are also announced for Monday night.

On that note, let's look at five things that could transpire in the upcoming episode.

#5. Elias returns and sets his sights on Kevin Owens

WWE has announced that Elias will make his return on the upcoming episode of WWE RAW. The former 24/7 Champion last featured in a Symphony of Destruction match against Jaxson Ryker in July 2021 which he lost.

He did return to the company for a short yet entertaining run as Ezekiel (Elias's younger brother). However, he was sidelined after suffering an injury at the hands of Kevin Owens.

Hence, WWE could have Elias return and set his sights on KO. The former could blame the latter for injuring his brother before laying waste to him in the upcoming episode.

#4. The Judgment Day attacks The OC after their match against Alpha Academy on WWE RAW

The previous episode of WWE RAW saw Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows (The OC) return to the company. The duo returned to help AJ Styles prevail over The Judgment Day.

The promotion has announced that Gallows and Anderson will lock horns with Alpha Academy in the upcoming episode. While The OC look likely to win their first match since their return, their celebrations could be interrupted by The Judgment Day.

The heel faction could attack Gallows and Anderson following their match. This could lead to AJ Styles showing up to make the save.

#3. Dexter Lumis squashes The Miz

Dexter Lumis has been tormenting The Miz since his return to WWE. The former NXT Superstar has been a thorn in the flesh for The A-Lister on the red brand.

The duo are finally set to lock horns against each other in singles action on the upcoming episode of WWE RAW. However, the most interesting part of this bout is the added stipulation - if Lumis defeats The Miz, he gets a WWE contract.

Hence, expect The Tried and True Champion to make easy work of the former WWE Champion. Lumis could squash The Miz to earn a WWE contract.

#2. The Seth Rollins - Matt Riddle saga officially ends

𝔓𝔲𝔫𝔨™ of Burial Squad ☝️ @TheEnduringIcon I have waited SO long to see this again! Seth Rollins continues to bless us



I have waited SO long to see this again! Seth Rollins continues to bless us https://t.co/T443J0I1h6

WWE crowned Seth Rollins as the new United States Champion in the previous edition of the red brand. The Visionary defeated a seemingly weakened Bobby Lashley to earn a massive win.

The company has announced that Rollins will defend his Championship against Matt Riddle on Monday night. The duo have had one of the most intense rivalries in recent memory and the upcoming episode could witness the climax of the same.

Given Rollins won the title in the previous episode, there is no way he seems to be dripping it so soon. Thus, fans can expect The Visionary to prevail over Riddle on RAW, ending their rivalry once and for all.

#1. WWE announces Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley for Crown Jewel

As mentioned earlier, Brock Lesnar returned on the previous episode of WWE RAW. The Beast laid waste to Bobby Lashley before The Almighty went on to lose his United States Title to Seth Rollins. Thus, there's no denying that WWE has laid down the breadcrumbs for a potential match between the duo.

With the former WWE Champion set to feature on Monday night, fans can expect WWE to officially announce this high-profile match for Crown Jewel. One should not forget that the duo have had quite a history between them and WWE reigniting their rivalry is certainly "best for the business".

