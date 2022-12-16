5 Things that could happen on the upcoming episode of WWE SmackDown (December 16, 2022) 

Last week's episode of WWE SmackDown saw The Usos successfully defend their Undisputed Tag Team Championships against Sheamus and Butch. Also on the show, we witnessed Kurt Angle's incredible birthday celebration.

Fans can expect the company to keep up the momentum when WWE SmackDown emanates live from Allstate Arena in Rosemont, Illinois on December 16, 2022.

The company has announced that Roman Reigns will return to the blue brand on the upcoming show. Furthermore, Hit Row will take on Legado Del Fantasma and the Viking Raiders in a triple-threat match on Friday night.

The two championship matches announced for the show are Liv Morgan & Tegan Nox vs. Damage CTRL for the Women's Tag Team Championships and GUNTHER vs. Ricochet for the Intercontinental Championship.

On that note, let's look at five things that could unfold on the upcoming show.

#5. LA Knight challenges Bray Wyatt to a match

The previous episode of WWE SmackDown saw LA Knight reveal that he had proof of Bray Wyatt's involvement in the attacks on him. The former NXT Superstar reviewed video footage from the attacks to reveal Wyatt's mask in the background.

Soon after, Knight was interrupted by Uncle Howdy. The latter asked Knight what he was waiting for before stating that the door was closing. Later in the show, the 40-year-old superstar entered a dressing room only to be left startled by Wyatt's mask.

Given how things have been unfolding, Knight could feature in the upcoming episode, asking Wyatt to settle things in the ring. The former IMPACT Wrestling star could challenge The Eater of Worlds to a match to end things once and for all.

#4. GUNTHER retains; Imperium attacks Ricochet after the match on WWE SmackDown

Ricochet is set to take on GUNTHER for the Intercontinental Championship on the upcoming episode of WWE SmackDown. However, WWE crowning a new champion seems like a very distant possibility.

Given the duo's caliber, fans can expect this match to be a banger. Ricochet could show heart and character to go toe-to-toe against GUNTHER. However, he is likely to succumb to a loss in the end.

Following his loss, Imperium could launch an attack on the high-flyer. This could lead to Braun Strowman showing up to make the save.

#3. Karrion Kross lays waste to Rey Mysterio

WWE has been teasing a feud between Rey Mysterio and Karrion Kross for the last couple of weeks. The latter interrupted Mysterio backstage on last week's episode of WWE SmackDown, calling him useless and washed up before security intervened.

The upcoming episode could witness the former NXT Champion attack the lucha legend. Kross could lay waste to the veteran to plant the seeds of a potential match.

Although he is in the latter stages of his career, Mysterio still has it in him and it would be interesting to see him take on Kross in physical and mental warfare.

#2. Shayna Baszler costs Liv Morgan and Tegan Nox their match

Liv Morgan and Tegan Nox prevailed over Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler courtesy of an assist from Raquel Rodriguez last week on the blue brand. The duo will now take on Damage CTRL for the Women's Tag Team Championship on Friday night.

However, the babyface duo emerging victorious seems unlikely. WWE may have Shayna Baszler show up during the match to cost Morgan & Nox their tag team match. This would not hurt the babyface duo by acting as an apt explanation for their loss.

#1. It's Sami Uso now

After proving his loyalty to The Bloodline at Survivor Series WarGames, Sami Zayn once again helped The Usos retain their Undisputed Tag Team Championships on the previous episode of WWE SmackDown.

Later in the show, Jey Uso told Sami Zayn to get a haircut before Roman Reigns returned to the blue brand next week. Furthermore, he informed Zayn that it is going to be a big night for him next week.

Given how Sami has proven his allegiance to the faction, Roman Reigns could officially welcome him to the family with open arms. Content with his service and loyalty, The Head of the Table could award The Honorary Uce with the "Uso" title.

Should Sami Zayn be the one to dethrone Roman Reigns?

