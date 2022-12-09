5 things that could happen on the upcoming episode of WWE SmackDown (December 9, 2022)

Last week's episode of WWE SmackDown saw Ricochet win the SmackDown World Cup. Also on the show, Tegan Nox made her return to WWE while Sami Zayn defeated Sheamus in a singles contest.

While it was an eventful show, it saw a huge dip in viewership. The promotion will look to bounce back, as this week's WWE SmackDown emanates live from the PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on December 9, 2022.

WWE has announced that Kurt Angle will make his return to the blue brand on the upcoming episode to celebrate his birthday. Furthermore, Sheamus and Butch will join forces to take on The Usos for the Undisputed Tag Team Championships, while Shotzi will go one-on-one against Shayna Baszler on Friday night.

On that note, let's look at five things that could transpire on the upcoming show.

#5. The Bloodline interrupts Kurt Angle's birthday celebration

Kurt Angle will return to WWE on Friday night to celebrate his birthday. However, this is likely to turn south sooner rather than later as the creative team could have The Bloodline play spoilsport.

Sami Zayn, accompanied by The Usos and Solo Sikoa, could interrupt Angle's celebrations, firing verbal volleys at him. This could lead to The Brawling Brutes making their way to the ring to help the Hall of Famer even the odds.

Given The Usos are scheduled to face Sheamus and Butch on the same night, this could be an appetizer for the same.

#4. Bray Wyatt vows to find LA Knight's attacker

The previous episode of WWE SmackDown saw The Eater of Worlds once again deny his involvement in the attacks on LA Knight. The former Universal Champion stated that if it was him behind the attacks, then there would have been nothing left of Knight.

While there's no denying that the storyline surrounding Bray Wyatt has been a slow burner, it has been captivating and intriguing. Expect creative to keep the ball rolling on Friday night.

WWE could have Wyatt cut another ominous promo on the upcoming show before vowing to find the mysterious attacker. Given how the company recently teased the return of The Fiend, this could lead to his injection into the storyline.

#3. Shayna Baszler attacks Shotzi after their match; Raquel Rodriguez makes the save

WWE has announced that Shotzi will take on Shayna Baszler on the upcoming episode of WWE SmackDown. This came to fruition after The Blackheart showed up to save Emma from a post-match attack at the hands of Baszler last week.

While Shotzi may show that she has heart while going toe-to-toe against Shayna, fans can expect the latter to prevail. Baszler could further go on to launch a brutal attack on her opponent following their match. This could lead to Raquel Rodriguez showing up to make the save.

#2. The Usos retain courtesy of an assist from The Bloodline

The Usos are scheduled to defend their Undisputed Tag Team Championships against Sheamus & Butch on the upcoming episode of WWE SmackDown. While Drew McIntyre was initially slated to join forces with Sheamus, he was replaced by Butch after an injury.

While the titles changing hands seems a distant possibility, expect both teams to give it their all in what could be a banger of a tag team match. The creative team could have Sami Zayn and Solo Sikoa interfere in the match to help The Usos retain.

#1. Rey Mysterio returns to WWE SmackDown

Rey Mysterio has been out of action since last month due to an injury. While The Luchador was scheduled to feature in the SmackDown World Cup, he was replaced by Mustafa Ali after his injury.

Given it wasn't a serious injury, the former WWE Champion could make his return on the upcoming episode of WWE SmackDown. However, the night may not end too well for him as a potential attack from Karrion Kross could be on the cards.

The former NXT Champion teased a potential feud against Rey on the previous episode of the blue brand. The creative team could have him lay waste to The Luchador to kick off the same.

Are you excited to see Rey Mysterio vs. Karrion Kross? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

