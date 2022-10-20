5 things that could happen on the upcoming episode of WWE SmackDown (October 21, 2022)

The previous episode of WWE SmackDown saw Bray Wyatt return to the blue brand. The former WWE Champion delivered an emotional promo. Elsewhere on the show, Rey Mysterio became the number 1 contender for the Intercontinental Championship.

Overall, it was an amazing show, with its fair share of surprises. WWE will look to continue its build towards Crown Jewel with the same momentum when SmackDown emanates live from the Huntington Center in Toledo, Ohio on October 21st, 2022.

WWE has announced that Logan Paul will make an appearance on the upcoming show. The two matches announced for Friday night are Liv Morgan vs. Sonya Deville and Damage CTRL vs. Raquel Rodriguez & Shotzi for the Women's Tag Team Championships.

On that note, let's look at five things that could unfold on WWE SmackDown.

#5. Omos attacks Braun Strowman on WWE SmackDown

The previous episode of WWE SmackDown saw Omos and MVP interrupt Braun Strowman after his 2-on-1 handicap match against James Maverick and Brian Thomas (enhancement talents).

MVP fired verbal volleys at Strowman, warning him that he hasn't faced a giant like Omos. On RAW, he further went on to announce that The Colossus will feature on the upcoming episode of the blue brand to confront The Monster of all Monsters.

The creative team could have Omos attack Strowman, sending him a strong message. Given the two men are reportedly set to fight each other at Crown Jewel, this could lead to WWE announcing the match for the event.

#4. The Mysterious figure continues to haunt Bray Wyatt

WWE @WWE



It also left everyone asking A LOT of questions.



What do you think Bray is battling? 🤔



#WWETheBump Bray Wyatt's return last week on #SmackDown was exciting, emotional, and horrifying.It also left everyone asking A LOT of questions.What do you think Bray is battling? 🤔 Bray Wyatt's return last week on #SmackDown was exciting, emotional, and horrifying.It also left everyone asking A LOT of questions. What do you think Bray is battling? 🤔#WWETheBump https://t.co/c3fGuDscX3

The previous episode of WWE SmackDown saw Bray Wyatt make his first appearance on the blue brand in 735 days. The former WWE Champion delivered an emotional promo which received thunderous applause from fans.

However, The Eater of Worlds was soon interrupted by a mysterious figure wearing the same mask that Wyatt wore during his return to WWE at Extreme Rules. The masked figure asked Wyatt to come with him, before stating, "You have no idea who you are dealing with, oh, but you will".

Fans can expect WWE to continue building intrigue in this storyline. The creative team could once again have the masked figure torment Wyatt in the upcoming episode.

#3. Liv Morgan decimates Sonya Deville

LIV Morgan @YaOnlyLivvOnce & we are only just getting started 🙃 & we are only just getting started 🙃 https://t.co/8CDHQIRdpy

WWE has announced that Liv Morgan will face Sonya Deville on Friday night this week. This came to fruition after the former SmackDown Women's Champion attacked Deville on the previous episode of WWE SmackDown.

Fans can expect Liv to make easy work of the former authority figure, earning an easy win. However, given how Morgan has seemingly embraced her darker side since her loss at Extreme Rules, expect the former Champion to attack Deville after the match.

The creative team could have Morgan decimate Sonya after their match, teasing a potential heel turn.

#2. It's The Bloodline vs. The Brawling Brutes

In the previous edition of the blue brand, Sheamus took on Rey Mysterio, Solo Sikoa and Ricochet in the number 1 contender's match for the Intercontinental Championship. However, he was attacked by Jey Uso and Sami Zayn during the match which led to a brawl between The Bloodline and The Brawling Brutes.

Given how things unfolded last week, a feud between the aforementioned teams seems to be on the cards. The upcoming episode could witness The Brawling Brutes confront The Bloodline. The former could challenge The Usos to a match for the Undisputed Tag Team Championships.

#1. Roman Reigns lays waste to Logan Paul

As mentioned earlier, WWE has announced that Logan Paul is set to appear on the upcoming episode of WWE SmackDown. The Maverick is expected to address Roman Reigns regarding their match at Crown Jewel 2022.

However, things may not turn out too well for the YouTube sensation as a potential interference from The Tribal Chief could be on the cards. The Undisputed Universal Champion could lay waste to Paul, sending him a stern warning in the process.

This would be an apt way to hype the duo's encounter for the Undisputed Universal Championship at Crown Jewel.

Are you excited about the upcoming episode of WWE SmackDown? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

