With just a few days to go for the final pay-per-view of the year, WWE TLC 2020, a unique stipulation has been announced for the scheduled match between 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt and Randy Orton at the show. As announced by the company, the two will compete in the first-ever Firefly Inferno match at WWE TLC 2020 this Sunday.

This massive announcement has certainly raised the stakes further and has raised the question among the WWE Universe - 'What is a Firefly Inferno match?' Well, considering the creative genius of Bray Wyatt, it is surely going to be a treat for the fans and hopefully 'sports entertain' everyone.

In this article, let's take a look at five things that could happen in the Firefly Inferno match at WWE TLC 2020 and predict a few unique ways that the match could actually mean. Be sure to comment down and let us know your thoughts.

#5 Firefly Inferno match is a cinematic match with the Firefly Fun House on fire

It was earlier this year at WrestleMania 36 where Bray Wyatt took on and defeated John Cena in a Firefly Fun House match. The bizarre cinematic match divided the fans into three categories - one who loved it, another who hated it, and the last one who were left wondering what they just saw.

Irrespective of whichever category you, dear reader, may fall into, it was something unique and highly creative. Now, the Firefly Inferno match at WWE TLC 2020 could very well be a twisted version of the Firefly Fun House match that we saw earlier this year.

The main theme of a traditional Inferno match is that the ring is set on fire. So, can a Firefly Inferno match see The Fiend and Randy Orton compete inside the Firefly Fun House, which itself is set on fire? How WWE produces and presents such a match will be interesting to see, but they do have the expertise and budget required to pull off such a thing.