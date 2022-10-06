5 Things that could happen on WWE SmackDown before Extreme Rules 2022 (October 7, 2022) 

The previous episode of SmackDown saw Sami Zayn & Solo Sikoa earn a massive victory against Ricochet & Madcap Moss. Elsewhere on the show, Drew McIntyre, Johnny Gargano, and Kevin Owens defeated Austin Theory and Alpha Academy in the main event.

Fans can expect WWE to continue with the same momentum when the final SmackDown before Extreme Rules 2022 emanates live from the DCU Center in Worcester, Massachusetts.

The company has announced that Roman Reigns will come face-to-face with Logan Paul in the upcoming episode. Furthermore, Gunther vs. Sheamus for the Intercontinental Championship, and Solo Sikoa vs. Ricochet is also scheduled for the season premiere of SmackDown.

On that note, let's look at five things that could happen on Friday night.

#5. Gunther vs. Sheamus ends in chaos

Gunther is scheduled to defend his Intercontinental Championship against Sheamus on the upcoming episode of SmackDown. However, expect this title match to turn south sooner rather than later.

WWE could have Imperium and The Brawling Brutes interrupt the match. Both teams could go toe-to-toe against each other, leading to a huge brawl. This could lead to the entire locker room getting involved in breaking things up.

With Imperium set to face The Brawling Brutes in a Good Old Fashioned Donnybrook match at Extreme Rules, this would be an apt teaser for the same.

#4. Sami Zayn helps Solo Sikoa defeat Ricochet on SmackDown

Ricochet will face Solo Sikoa in singles action on the upcoming episode of the blue brand. However, things may not end too well for the high-flyer as potential interference from Sami Zayn seems imminent.

WWE could have the Honorary Uce make his presence felt during the match to help Sikoa earn a win. The duo's camaraderie has been one of the best things about The Bloodline, and this would be another step in the right direction.

On another note, Ricochet seems to be struggling to find his footing on the blue brand. The 50/50 booking hasn't helped his case either, and it's high time WWE changed his gimmick.

#3. Max Dupri returns as LA Knight

Cultaholic Wrestling @Cultaholic



Read more down below. Max Dupri is reportedly listed on the internal roster under his NXT gimmick of LA Knight. Dupri seemingly split with Maximum male Models on this past Friday's SmackDown and teased a return to his old name.Read more down below. Max Dupri is reportedly listed on the internal roster under his NXT gimmick of LA Knight. Dupri seemingly split with Maximum male Models on this past Friday's SmackDown and teased a return to his old name. Read more down below.👇 https://t.co/yyW8IohyrU

The previous edition of SmackDown saw a disgruntled Max Dupri walk out on Maximum Male Models before hitting Mansoor. The former NXT superstar has seemingly been disgusted by his team's lack of effort and intent.

The former IMPACT Champion is reportedly listed as the LA Knights on the internal roster following the recent events. Thus, it won't be surprising if Dupri returns with his NXT gimmick on the upcoming episode of the blue brand.

The creative team could have him return to lay waste to mån.sôör and ma.çé singlehandedly. This would certainly add a considerable amount of momentum behind his back.

#2. Drew McIntyre stands tall over Karrion Kross

SuperSport 🏆 @SuperSportTV 𝘾𝘼𝙍𝙉𝘼𝙂𝙀 will be the order of the night when Drew McIntyre and Karrion Kross meet in a Strap Match this Sunday at #ExtremeRules 𝘾𝘼𝙍𝙉𝘼𝙂𝙀 will be the order of the night when Drew McIntyre and Karrion Kross meet in a Strap Match this Sunday at #ExtremeRules https://t.co/8CPFEgyDUG

Drew McIntyre and Karrion Kross are set to lock horns against each other this Saturday at Extreme Rules in a Strap Match. Given the latter is the hot favorite to win the bout, expect The Scottish Warrior to stand tall in the upcoming episode.

After weeks of torment, the creative could have McIntyre finally get one over on his rival on Friday night. The former WWE Champion could lay waste to Kross, vowing to destroy him in the Strap match at Extreme Rules.

#1. Logan Paul prevails over Roman Reigns

WWE on FOX @WWEonFOX



Face-to-face in the ring for the first time ever.



ROMAN REIGNS. LOGAN PAUL.Face-to-face in the ring for the first time ever. #SmackDown , Friday 8e/7c on FOX ROMAN REIGNS. LOGAN PAUL.Face-to-face in the ring for the first time ever.📺 #SmackDown, Friday 8e/7c on FOX https://t.co/B0eDqdlIRy

WWE has announced that Roman Reigns and Logan Paul will come face-to-face on the final SmackDown before Extreme Rules. Fans can expect things to get heated during the segment.

As you may know, the duo is set to clash with each other at Crown Jewel 2022. However, the company's decision to have Logan challenge The Tribal Chief for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship has divided fans over the internet.

Nonetheless, the creative team could have him get one over the current champion to establish him as a legit threat to Roman's title. The Maverick could get the better of The Tribal Chief during the face-off to end the segment on a high.

Are you excited about the season premiere episode of SmackDown? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

