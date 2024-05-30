5 things that could happen on WWE SmackDown (May 31, 2024) - Bloodline turmoil, Steel Cage match & more

There are a lot of interesting storylines currently taking place on WWE SmackDown. The Bloodline appears to be in disarray, and a former champion is desperate for another title shot.

WWE King and Queen of the Ring went down this past weekend, and SmackDown star Nia Jax won the Queen of the Ring tournament. A 31-year-old star still has issues with the veteran and could attempt to get revenge this Friday.

Listed below are five things that could happen on this week's episode of WWE SmackDown.

#5. AJ Styles could issue a major challenge on WWE SmackDown

Cody Rhodes defeated AJ Styles to retain the Undisputed WWE Championship earlier this month at Backlash in France. The veteran approached SmackDown GM Nick Aldis last week and asked for another title shot. Aldis responded by saying he had to earn it and that he couldn't help AJ any further.

The Phenomenal One noted that he does not have time and could take matters into his own hands this Friday night. AJ Styles could issue a challenge to United States Champion Logan Paul. The Maverick has proven to be a natural in the ring, and Styles could help elevate him by competing against Paul in his hometown of Cleveland at SummerSlam 2024.

#4. SmackDown GM Nick Aldis could honor Bayley's request

RAW GM Adam Pearce announced a Steel Cage match for the Women's World Championship this past Monday night on the red brand. Liv Morgan defeated Becky Lynch in the match after Dominik Mysterio got involved.

Bayley responded to Pearce's announcement by asking for a Steel Cage match against Piper Niven on SmackDown. Nick Aldis could open this Friday's show and book a Steel cage match for the WWE Women's Championship in the main event.

#3. Jade Cargill could attack Nia Jax

Women's Tag Team Champion Jade Cargill could be out for revenge against Nia Jax. The Irresistible Force eliminated Cargill during the Queen of the Ring tournament due to a disqualification. Cargill's daughter was in the front row for the May 17 episode of SmackDown, and Jax got in her face. The former TBS Champion responded by striking the veteran with a chair and was disqualified from the Queen of the Ring tournament.

Nia Jax won the Queen of the Ring tournament by defeating Lyra Valkyria at the premium live event this past Saturday. Cargill has already claimed that Jax's "days are numbered" and could exact her revenge on the veteran this Friday night on SmackDown.

#2. Carmelo Hayes could pick up a major victory on WWE SmackDown

Carmelo Hayes had a ton of success during his time in NXT but it has not translated to the main roster so far. However, he could challenge a popular star this week and get back on track.

Hayes and Knight have traded words backstage on SmackDown and their rivalry could get taken to the next level this week. The former NXT Champion could steal a victory from Knight and the two could have an extended rivalry in the weeks ahead.

#1. Paul Heyman could finally speak to Roman Reigns on WWE SmackDown

Solo Sikoa has taken over The Bloodline following Roman Reigns being dethroned as Undisputed WWE Champion. He has made many changes to the group, and it could cause Paul Heyman to find a way to get in touch with The Tribal Chief.

Solo Sikoa has claimed to speak to Roman Reigns during his hiatus and will be leading The Bloodline until he returns. The Wiseman could finally get in contact with Reigns this Friday and learn if Sikoa was telling the truth or lying this entire time.

