5 Things John Cena did at WrestleMania that surprised fans

John Cena recently opened up on his status for WrestleMania 37, and his fans are going to be disappointed with what the 16-time World Champion had to say. Cena made it clear that he is currently busy filming Peacemaker. He also added that travel restrictions would prevent him from making it to WrestleMania this year. Here's John Cena's full comment on his WrestleMania 37 status:

"It's very difficult to say because I know it's going to be disappointing for a lot of people, but according to the letter of regulation right now, there is no mathematical way I can be at WrestleMania this year."

John Cena made his first-ever WrestleMania appearance way back in 2003. Ever since then, Cena has appeared at every single WrestleMania, and this will be the first time he won't be a part of The Grandest Stage Of Them All, if he doesn't show up. Cena has been a part of a whopping 18 WrestleMania events, and has done a bunch of incredible things at the event. In the following list, we will take a look back at five things John Cena did at The Show of Shows, that left fans surprised.

#5 John Cena comes out to save The Rock from The Wyatt Family

John Cena and The Rock

At WrestleMania 32, John Cena wasn't scheduled for a match, much to his fans' disappointment. Cena had wrestled at every single WrestleMania since his first outing against Big Show at the 20th edition of the event in 2004, and him not being a part of the show was a pretty big deal at that time. Little did fans know that John Cena had a surprise for them. In the midst of the event, The Rock was interrupted by The Wyatt Family. After The Rock defeated Erick Rowan in a matter of seconds, it looked like he was going to get destroyed by the villains.

Suddenly, John Cena's music hit to a loud pop

The sea of 100,000+ fans cheered in unison, as John Cena made is way to the ring. And just like that, the former WWE Champion was out there, in the middle of the ring at a WrestleMania. Cena and The Rock acting as a united force against The Wyatt Family wasn't something that fans had ever expected to see. Cena and The Rock made quick work of Bray Wyatt and his lackeys, and celebrated in the ring to a big ovation.