5 Things that must happen at SummerSlam 2020

WWE SummerSlam 2020 will be very different as compared to last year as we won’t have any fans in attendance at the event. Instead, the ThunderDome experience is likely to make the event a bit different and unique to ensure that the fans get the most out of this year’s event.

No less than eight matches are scheduled to take place at the event where the WWE Championship, Universal Championship, and the RAW and SmackDown Women’s Championships will be defended.

Check out the first look and some leaked photos of the set of WWE ThunderDome from Amway Center, Orlando. https://t.co/Jkk7yXLiul #WWE #RAW #SmackDown — Sportskeeda Wrestling (@SKProWrestling) August 17, 2020

Randy Orton has already shown that he is ready to become the WWE Champion once again, while Braun Strowman is not ready to give up his WWE Universal Championship yet.

Asuka will have a massive opportunity to win both the RAW and SmackDown Women’s Championship at the event, making things even more exciting for her fans.

Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville will collide in a loser leaves WWE match, while Dominik Mysterio will make his in-ring debut against Seth Rollins. Veteran WWE Superstar MVP will get a shot at Apollo Crew’s United States Championship during the event, while Andrade and Angel Garza will set their sights on The Street Profits’ RAW Tag Team Championships.

With so much to look forward to, we will take a look at the five things that must happen at this year’s WWE SummerSlam.

#5 Andrade and Angel Garza become the new RAW Tag Team Champions at SummerSlam

Andrade and Angel Garza lost their partner Austin Theory after pairing with him for just a few weeks, but the two men have managed to set their differences aside and forge ahead. They will face Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford, collectively known as The Street Profits, for the RAW Tag Team Championships at SummerSlam 2020.

A few weeks ago, Montez passed out during his match and it was revealed that he had been poisoned by someone. Bianca Belair suspected that the criminal was none-other-than Zelina Vega, and CCTV footage proved that just last week.

Now that the heels have all the heat on this, they must manage to overcome the dynamic duo and become the new RAW Tag Team Champions. At SummerSlam, Garza and Andrade must use their heelish tactics, and defeat Dawkins and Ford with the help of distractions from Vega.

Garza and Andrade are great wrestlers who need titles around their waists to become even more threatening on RAW. The Street Profits have already had a good run as the champions, and a victory for the heels will allow The Viking Raiders to get back in the title picture. Winning at WWE SummerSlam will help elevate the value of both Andrade and Garza as well.