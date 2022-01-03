5 things that must happen on WWE RAW, NXT, and SmackDown after Day 1 – Dream match booked, Paul Heyman disses Roman Reigns

WWE Day 1 proved to be a successful pay-per-view filled with some surprises. Edge and The Miz had a great match that saw Beth Phoenix return to help her husband. In the end, Edge defeated Miz to pick up another big win.

Becky Lynch defended her title against Liv Morgan at the show. She once again cheated her way to a win over the underdog. It looks like Liv will get a good build ahead of the upcoming Royal Rumble so she can win the 30-women match.

Roman Reigns was unable to compete at Day 1 after testing positive for COVID. His opponent Brock Lesnar was injected into the WWE Championship match, where he came out as the new champion. It will be interesting to see how WWE works with the Lesnar and Reigns rivalry now that they are on separate brands.

WWE NXT New Year’s Evil is set to take place on Tuesday night. A few big championship matches are set for the event. Mandy Rose will defend her NXT Women’s Championship against Cora Jade and Raquel Gonzalez.

Bron Breakker will challenge Tommaso Ciampa for the NXT Championship. Meanwhile, WALTER will return to the ring and team up with Imperium to take on MSK and Riddle. The match could steal the show at New Year’s Evil.

Take a look at the five things that must happen on WWE RAW, NXT, and SmackDown this week.

#5. Bobby Lashley must confront Brock Lesnar on WWE RAW

Bobby Lashley was one of the favorites to win the WWE Championship at Day 1 on Saturday night. His plans went down the drain after Brock Lesnar was included in the championship match at the last minute.

It was great to see Lashley and Lesnar trade some big blows during the contest. However, many will agree that the match could have been better without the involvement of The Beast Incarnate.

Now that the dust has settled, WWE will need to rewrite its plans and build some good rivalries for Lesnar on RAW. One dream rivalry that should kick start soon is Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley.

This week on RAW, MVP must come out with Lashley and cut a promo to talk down Lesnar. He must point out that Lashley ran through Big E, Seth Rollins, and Kevin Owens to reach the title match while Lesnar just waltzed into it.

This must anger The Beast Incarnate, who could lay down a challenge for Lashley at the upcoming Royal Rumble pay-per-view. Fans can’t wait any longer for these two WWE heavyweights to collide, and it seems like the perfect time for a rivalry between a heel Lashley and a babyface Lesnar.

1 / 3 NEXT

Edited by Abhinav Singh