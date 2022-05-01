5 Things that must happen on WWE RAW, NXT, and SmackDown this week

An entertaining week of wrestling saw all three brands of WWE end on a high note. RAW hosted a massive eight-man tag team match to end the show on Monday. RK-Bro teamed up with Cody Rhodes and Ezekiel to defeat The Usos, Seth Rollins & Kevin Owens.

Rollins will be looking to find a way to get back at Rhodes on this week’s RAW. Meanwhile, AJ Styles will also be looking to get even with Edge after the latter's assault last week.

Solo Sikoa defeated Trick Williams on NXT last week. He will face Carmello Hayes and Cameron Grimes in a Triple Threat Match for the North American Championship at Spring Breakin’. Natalya will also team up with Lash Legend to take on Cora Jade & Nikkita Lyons. It will be one of the most exciting matches of the night.

Meanwhile, The Viking Raiders will take on The Creed Brothers. Fans will witness a great contest between two of the finest tag teams in the company.

Roman Reigns will look for a way to get back at Drew McIntyre this week. McIntyre took down The Tribal Chief and saved RK-Bro from an attack by The Bloodline. Sasha Banks will also look for revenge against Shayna Baszler after the latter attacked Naomi’s arm last week.

It will be an exciting week of wrestling that will host some good matches and segments before WrestleMania Backlash. Take a look at the five things that must happen on WWE RAW, NXT, and SmackDown this week.

#5. The Miz must confirm a match between Mustafa Ali and Ciampa for WrestleMania Backlash

Mustafa Ali made his much-awaited return to the WWE RAW ring last week. He took on The Miz in a match that saw the former come out on top. Ali was over the moon after defeating the former WWE Champion on the show.

However, Ciampa attacked him up on the ramp to end the segment. He arrived on RAW as a babyface but turned heel following his actions. The two men will likely get into a rivalry before Ali can challenge Theory for the United States Championship.

This week, The Miz must host both Ciampa and Ali on an episode of The Miz TV. It could lead to a war of words between the three men before The Miz books a match between Ali and The Blackheart for WrestleMania Backlash.

The former NXT Champion must attack Ali once again before heading up the ramp. It will be a great way to give the two superstars a big match at an upcoming show. Both men could benefit from a good contest at a premium live event.

#4. AJ Styles and Finn Balor must join forces on WWE RAW

AJ Styles and Finn Balor could give Judgement Day a run for their money on WWE RAW

Edge and Damian Priest have been hounding AJ Styles ever since the former defeated him at WrestleMania Backlash. They attacked Styles backstage and injured his arm in the locker room.

Last week on WWE RAW, Priest reignited his rivalry against Finn Balor. The two men put on a decent show before The Archer of Infamy put his opponent down with a big chokeslam.

This week, WWE will likely continue to push the rivalry between Styles and Edge. However, the writers must look to bring The Prince into the rivalry to even the odds.

The Phenomenal One should call out Edge and Priest in the ring this Monday. The two men must get blindsided by Balor before he and Styles beat the heels down. An alliance between Balor and Styles would be great for RAW. Both men are known to be good friends backstage, and they could work well against the two heel duo.

The angle would allow WWE to book some tag team matches between the two teams following WrestleMania Backlash. It would also be an excellent way to keep all four top competitors busy on RAW for some time.

#3. Seth Rollins must attack Cody Rhodes after his match

Seth Rollins will look to get the better of Cody Rhodes on WWE RAW

Cody Rhodes has become one of the top names in WWE since his return at WrestleMania 38. Rhodes defeated Seth Rollins at The Show of Shows, but their rivalry is not over yet.

Last week, the rivals were on opposite sides during an eight-man tag team match. This week on RAW, Rhodes must compete against another top heel on the brand to keep the ball rolling. The American Nightmare could face Kevin Owens on the show again or take on The Miz in a one-on-one match.

After his match, Rollins should attack him from behind before laying him out with the Stomp. The angle would bring more heat towards The Visionary while giving the rivalry between the two men a big push.

With just a week to go till WrestleMania Backlash, the creative will need to do something significant to keep the fans invested. It could turn out to be one of the better matches of the premium live event.

#2. Cora Jade must pin Natalya to make a statement on WWE NXT

Natalya will give a boost to the tag team match at NXT Spring Breakin'

Natalya arrived on WWE NXT a couple of weeks ago and got in Cora Jade’s face. The Queen of Harts slapped the young superstar before locking her in a Sharpshooter.

Natalya & Lash Legend will team up to face Jade & Nikkita Lyons in a tag team match on this week's show. Lyons defeated Legend in a singles match last week and has had a backstage spat with Natalya.

WWE must allow the four women some time to put on a good match on the show. In the end, Jade should reverse a Sharpshooter attempt by Natalya and pin her to pick up a surprising victory.

Cora Jade has been given a good push on NXT over the past few months. It looks like the creative team is keen on building her as a top talent. Lyons has also impressed in the ring and seems to be a great prospect for the company.

Pinning the veteran will give Jade a huge push and set her up for a one-on-one contest with Natalya.

#1. Sami Zayn must help The Bloodline get the better of Drew McIntyre on WWE SmackDown

Sami Zayn has been one of the most entertaining characters in WWE over the past couple of years. He was recently involved in a short-term rivalry with Drew McIntyre. The Scottish Warrior defeated Zayn in a Steel Cage Match last week before helping RK-Bro take out The Bloodline later in the night.

Roman Reigns and The Usos will be looking for a way to get back at McIntyre on this week’s SmackDown. With that in mind, Zayn could offer his services to The Tribal Chief earlier in the night.

He could lure in the former WWE Champion and help The Usos beat him backstage. The angle will further fuel the rivalry between Reigns and McIntyre that could soon reach its boiling point.

Meanwhile, keeping Zayn in the top picture could help the writers pen some exciting segments. He has been extremely entertaining on SmackDown and could give the upcoming rivalry between Reigns and McIntyre a good boost.

