5 things that must happen on WWE RAW, NXT, and SmackDown this week: John Cena and Finn Balor meet; Randy Orton returns

Nikki A.S.H. and Charlotte Flair competed in a No Holds Barred match on WWE RAW last week. The RAW Women’s Champion was able to hold her own during the contest and defeat Flair. How will The Queen react on RAW this week before the big Triple Threat Match at SummerSlam?

Goldberg bulldozed MVP on RAW after the latter got in his son’s face. Will Bobby Lashley look to avenge the damage done to his manager this week? And what’s next for the rivalry between Sheamus and Damian Priest?

Samoa Joe could not get his hands on Karrion Kross once again on WWE NXT. The Samoan Submission Machine must continue to hunt down the NXT Champion this week.

Raquel Gonzalez will also show up on NXT to answer Dakota Kai’s challenge for the NXT Women’s Championship. The two will likely come face to face at TakeOver.

Finn Balor was not too pleased with Baron Corbin and John Cena on WWE SmackDown. The Prince defeated Corbin in a quick match before calling Cena out. However, it was Roman Reigns who came out and insulted Balor once again before The Bloodline attacked him.

Meanwhile, Bianca Belair defeated Zelina Vega in a non-title match on SmackDown. Belair will defend her championship against Sasha Banks at WWE SummerSlam. It also looks like King Nakamura will be getting himself a championship match for SummerSlam.

Take a look at the five things that must happen on WWE RAW, NXT, and SmackDown this week.

#5 Bobby Lashley and MVP must attack Goldberg and his son on WWE RAW

Goldberg returned to WWE RAW a few weeks ago to challenge Bobby Lashley to a massive match. The Hall of Famer came out to get in Lashley’s face and demand a WWE Championship match for WWE SummerSlam.

Lashley did not seem too interested in the challenge, but things changed during last week’s episode. The All-Mighty accepted the challenge before Goldberg speared MVP who tried to get in his son’s face.

WWE needs to build this rivalry further as SummerSlam is just around the corner. To make this possible, the two competitors must get physical before their big match at the pay-per-view.

There could have been more heat 🔥 on Bobby Lashley, as @THEVinceRusso discussed with @chrisprolific on Legion of RAW.https://t.co/7XEuymeBE1 — Sportskeeda Wrestling (@SKWrestling_) August 3, 2021

On this week’s RAW, Lashley and MVP must come out and attack Goldberg during a segment. The two must take the Hall of Famer down and then get in his son’s face to threaten him.

The angle will help the two men get more aggressive before SummerSlam and make the rivalry more interesting for the fans. Lashley needs to come out of this rivalry looking strong, and a few top segments could do the job for The All-Mighty.

