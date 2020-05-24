5 things that must happen on WWE RAW, NXT, and SmackDown this week

WWE must build on many top matches this week

Last week’s episodes of WWE’s three biggest shows were great as fans got to see a lot of matches and drama in the center of the WWE ring. With Backlash and NXT TakeOver: In Your House closing in, the Superstars of RAW, NXT, and SmackDown have a lot more to look forward to as we head into the second half of the year.

RAW was great last week as we saw one heel faction disband, only for its member to join another bigger heel faction. New RAW Women’s Champion Asuka also seems to have found a new enemy on the Red brand for her title.

NXT provided fans with some great matches as Roderick Strong defeated Dexter Lumis, but ended up being choked out by the up and coming Superstar to end the night. NXT Women’s Champion Charlotte also spoiled a great contest between Rhea Ripley and Io Shirai to set up a big match for NXT TakeOver: In Your House.

SmackDown’s Universal Champion Braun Strowman found out who he’d be defending his title against at Backlash, while the WWE Universe received a massive update as AJ Styles made a full return to the Blue brand.

In this article, we will look at the 5 things WWE must do this week to keep all three brands at the top of their game heading into the next half.

#5 Drew McIntyre gets a pleasant surprise during the VIP Lounge on RAW

Drew McIntyre has been running through his opponents since winning the WWE Championship at WrestleMania and proving to be the biggest force on RAW, if not in the entire WWE.

While no man has been able to match his power and strength in the ring, WWE Creative finally seems to have a match for The Scottish Psychopath. Bobby Lashley has emerged as a big threat to McIntyre, and the former Intercontinental Champion has been running through his opponents too to make a point and earn a big match down the line.

Last week after McIntyre defeated King Corbin of SmackDown, Lashley appeared with MVP to stare down the Champion and possibly lay down a challenge for him and his title.

Will WWE Creative give McIntyre a surprise on RAW?

This week, McIntyre will be the guest on MVP’s VIP Lounge on RAW and will be looking to address MVP’s new client Lashley and the entire WWE Universe.

However, WWE Creative must allow a Superstar to finally dominate McIntyre and make him look like an underdog for once. WWE must allow Lashley to emerge during the segment and beat down McIntyre after which he should flatten him out with a Spear.

This will allow the company to build The All Mighty as a legitimate threat to the WWE Champion and make him seem as powerful as McIntyre so that the WWE Universe gets more invested in their match set for Backlash.