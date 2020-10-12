5 things that must happen on WWE RAW, NXT, and SmackDown this week

Last week was a very interesting one for WWE fans as we got the first night of the WWE Draft during SmackDown. Before the Draft, .

On Monday Night RAW, Keith Lee and Braun Strowman faced each other for the first time in singles competition. Murphy and Seth Rollins finally imploded, and Aalyah Mysterio came out to stop Rollins from attacking her new love interest. That wasn’t all, as the WWE Universe was taken by surprise as Mustafa Ali was revealed as the leader of RETRIBUTION.

During WWE NXT, fans got to witness some great non-title action. Ember Moon returned to the NXT ring for the first time in over a year as she teamed up with Rhea Ripley to defeat Dakota Kai and Raquel Gonzalez.

Ridge Holland picked up a dominating victory during the night but suffered a legitimate injury. Dexter Lumis also competed in his first match since his return from injury.

SmackDown was the most anticipated show of the week as it would play host to Night One of WWE Draft 2020. The Draft saw Seth Rollins, Rey Mysterio, and Dominik head over to the Blue brand. However, RAW struck gold too as they bagged the new SmackDown Tag Team Champions Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods for their brand.

‘The Fiend’ Bray Wyatt defeated Kevin Owens in their match, while Bayley managed to retain her SmackDown Women’s Championship by getting disqualified during her match against Sasha Banks.

In this article, we will look at the five things that must happen on this week’s shows.

#5 ‘The Fiend’ Bray Wyatt helps Aleister Black defeat Kevin Owens on WWE RAW

Since Friday night, lots of people have been asking how The Fiend has changed me...



Well, the truth is I don’t know how or if He changed me but I do know that this morning, my daughter decided to change me into a tiger and she did a pretty great job of it! pic.twitter.com/X8m0F24MMD — Kevin (@FightOwensFight) October 11, 2020

On Friday Night SmackDown, Kevin Owens headed to the Blue brand to compete against ‘The Fiend’ Bray Wyatt. While KO threw everything he could at Wyatt, The Fiend no-sold most of his moves and ultimately took him down with the Mandible Claw.

This week on WWE RAW, KO will have to compete against Aleister Black in a No-Disqualification Match.

While Black and KO will do everything in their power to knock each other out, it is likely that The Fiend will appear on RAW and help Black defeat KO to make a statement.

The fate of all three WWE Superstars will be decided on Night Two of WWE Draft, and this angle could help increase the excitement of the fans if all three Superstars end up on the same brand.

It's @FightOwensFight vs. @WWEAleister in a NO DISQUALIFICATION Match tomorrow night on #WWERaw!



Who ya got?! — WWE (@WWE) October 11, 2020

Not only will this give WWE a chance to build up a great storyline, but it could lead to some new partnerships while giving KO a chance to work some top rivalries without a title involved.