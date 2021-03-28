5 things that must happen on WWE RAW, NXT, and SmackDown this week

WWE Fastlane is out of the way and all eyes are now on WrestleMania. Bobby Lashley defeated Sheamus on WWE RAW last week to show his dominance once again. Drew McIntyre, on the other hand, defeated Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin on RAW. Lashley and McIntyre will compete for the WWE Championship at WrestleMania, but will Lashley try to take McIntyre out before the event?

WWE did not address RETRIBUTION’s implosion on WWE RAW last week. Will the creatives pick up the story this week? And will Rhea Ripley show what she’s made of on RAW before her big match at WrestleMania?

Raquel Gonzalez showed her supremacy on WWE NXT again. She won the match for her team and then delivered a single-handed chokebomb to Io Shirai to hype-up their TakeOver match.

Candice LeRae and Indi Hartwell have their eyes on the NXT Women’s Tag Team Championships. Will the two heels challenge the champions for the titles on this week’s show?

WWE SmackDown delivered yet another solid show where several WrestleMania matches were confirmed. Apollo Crews pinned Big E in a six-man tag team match ahead of their scheduled Intercontinental Championship match at The Show of Shows.

Cesaro and Seth Rollins’ rivalry became more intense, while WWE worked hard to build the SmackDown Women’s Championship feud. Sami Zayn also accepted a challenge from Kevin Owens on The KO Show.

Let’s take a look at five things that must happen on WWE RAW, NXT, and SmackDown this week.

#5 Drew Gulak must try to take out Drew McIntyre on WWE RAW

You all want a chance to shine? Here it is on a silver freaking platter! GO GET HIM! #WWERAW https://t.co/LgInk16wW8 — Bobby Lashley (@fightbobby) March 23, 2021

Drew McIntyre competed against Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander in a Handicap Match on WWE RAW last week. McIntyre made it clear if he won the match, Alexander and Benajmin would be banned from ringside during the WWE Championship match at WrestleMania.

The Scottish Warrior was at the top of his game once again and overcame the former RAW Tag Team Champions with a couple of Claymore Kicks. MVP and Bobby Lashley were not happy with The Hurt Business’s loss backstage on WWE RAW.

Lashley then offered members of the RAW locker room a WWE Championship match against him if someone could take McIntyre out. Many WWE Superstars backstage could benefit from this opportunity on the upcoming episodes of WWE RAW.

This week, WWE must allow Drew Gulak to try and take out McIntyre before challenging him to a match. Gulak must then do well against The Scottish Warrior before McIntyre picks up a dominant victory.

Gulak is a superstar who is extremely good in the ring but hasn’t really taken off yet. WWE could bring him to the limelight once again and give him a chance to work against a former WWE Champion.

