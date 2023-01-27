5 things that must happen at WWE Royal Rumble 2023

WWE Royal Rumble 2023 is just around the corner, and some big matches are scheduled for this year’s Premium Live Event. One of the biggest matches will see Roman Reigns defend his Undisputed Universal Championship against Kevin Owens.

Alexa Bliss will challenge Bianca Belair for the RAW Women’s Championship at the Royal Rumble PLE. Meanwhile, LA Knight and Bray Wyatt will compete in the first-ever Mountain Dew Pitch Black match.

Apart from that, the men’s and women’s Royal Rumble matches will also be held at the event. Fans will wait patiently to see which superstars will make their returns during the two big matches.

The creative team also reignited the rivalry between Bobby Lashley and Brock Lesnar on the final episode of RAW before the Premium Live Event. It will be interesting to see whether the two men get a singles match at the show or come face-to-face during the Royal Rumble match.

The Rock, “Stone Cold” Steve Austin, and Zack Ryder are among some of the big names rumored to return to the ring for the 30-men elimination match. It’s still early to say whether many other comebacks will take place.

Take a look at the five things that must happen at the 2023 WWE Royal Rumble.

#5. Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley must clear the ring before coming face-to-face at WWE Royal Rumble 2023

Bobby Lashley was close to winning the United States Championship from Austin Theory on the RAW before WWE Royal Rumble. The All Mighty put Theory through a table and was gathering strength to pin him before Brock Lesnar returned to the company.

The Beast Incarnate hit Lashley with an F5 in the No Disqualification Match before hitting one to Theory on top of him, allowing The Unproven One to pick up the win. Lashley and Lesnar have a bitter rivalry, and it looks like they will come face-to-face at the Royal Rumble Premium Live Event.

Instead of booking them in a singles match, WWE must allow them to enter the Royal Rumble match at an early stage. The two men must clear the ring off all the competitors and keep going hard at each other for several minutes to make the contest enjoyable.

In the end, both men must eliminate each other before brawling out of the arena. The angle will allow the creative team to make the rivalry between the two superstars even more bitter and build the base for a big match between them at the Elimination Chamber.

#4. Bray Wyatt must get some time to toy with LA Knight

Bray Wyatt will likely score a big win at the Royal Rumble.

LA Knight will face Bray Wyatt in a Mountain Dew Pitch Black Match at the WWE Royal Rumble on Saturday. Wyatt last competed in the ring at WrestleMania 37 against Randy Orton.

The Eater of Worlds will look to shake off some ring rust at the event. Meanwhile, Knight will use his talent and experience to give Wyatt a great match upon his return.

WWE may be tempted to give Wyatt a quick win against his opponent at the Premium Live Event. Alternatively, fans may see very little physical action between the two men as Wyatt could play some mind games with his opponent and toy with him before defeating him.

However, the promotion must ensure that The Eater of Worlds gets some time to work with his opponent and shake off his attacks to come across as a threatening force again.

Wyatt’s value had been dented by his work in the ring before his previous release. Giving him a good match against one of the best in-ring performers will allow the company to undo some of that damage.

#3. Asuka must return with a reinvented gimmick during the Royal Rumble match

Asuka has been having a tough time in WWE recently. She teamed up with Alexa Bliss not too long ago to challenge for the Women’s Tag Team Championships but failed to win the title.

The Empress last competed in a match in December and lost the contest to Rhea Ripley. She has been kept off television ever since her loss. The creative team seems to have no direction for the former RAW Women’s Champion, and a change in character could help her.

The WWE Royal Rumble will be packed with a few major surprises, and one of those should be the return of Asuka during the 30-women elimination match. Asuka must also bring back her killer clown gimmick that worked extremely well with her fans before she joined the company.

The Empress of Tomorrow won the elimination match in 2018, and it would be great to see her return and put on a solid show as a heel. She could even go on to win the match as she is among the top stars in the company today.

#2. Alexa Bliss must win the RAW Women’s Championship with some help from the outside

Will Uncle Howdy help Alexa Bliss win a title at the show?

Alexa Bliss has been a top character in the RAW women’s division for some time. She is undergoing a character change, and it looks like the company is fully ready to invest in her for some time.

Bliss will challenge Bianca Belair for the RAW Women’s Championship on Saturday night. It will be one of the biggest championship matches at the WWE Royal Rumble.

WWE must allow Bliss to beat down The EST and defeat her for the title while fully accepting her new character. That’s not all, as the creative team must use Uncle Howdy to cause a distraction and allow Bliss to defeat Belair.

The angle will help protect Belair from a clean loss while pairing Bliss with the masked character. She could then go on to work alongside Uncle Howdy and Bray Wyatt in the coming months.

It will help her stay on top in the women’s division and also give Wyatt a chance to work with Little Miss Bliss again.

#1. Sami Zayn must turn on The Bloodline at the WWE Royal Rumble

Sami Zayn could went his frustration at the WWE Royal Rumble.

Sami Zayn has been one of the most entertaining superstars in WWE for some time now. He has outdone himself with his work alongside The Bloodline in recent months.

Zayn underwent a trial at the hands of Roman Reigns and The Bloodline on the episode of RAW before Royal Rumble. While Reigns wanted to end his association with The Honorary Uce, Jey Uso saved him from Solo Sikoa’s Samoan Spike.

Jey put his weight behind Sami during the segment, and The Honorary Uce paid back by taking the injured Jimmy Uso’s spot in the tag team championship match that followed. Zayn pinned Judgment Day’s Dominik Mysterio to help The Usos retain the RAW Tag Team Championships.

Zayn’s biggest test will come at the Royal Rumble, where The Head of the Table expects him to prove his loyalty again. However, the company must allow The Honorary Uce to turn on The Bloodline and side with Kevin Owens during a post-match beatdown.

Reigns must win the match, following which The Bloodline must expect Zayn to deliver a con-chair-to Owens. Instead, Sami should use the chair to beat down the members of The Bloodline and end the segment by standing tall with KO.

It would be great to see the two superstars work together once again. They could go on to feud with The Bloodline in the coming months, leading to a tag team championship match against The Usos at WrestleMania 39.

