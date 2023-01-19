Kicking off the Road to WrestleMania, WWE Royal Rumble 2023 is expected to be a grand event with multiple superstar returns and shocking finishes. With Cody Rhodes confirming his return, Randy Orton and even Big E could be on their way back as well.

Along with massive returns, WWE could capitalize on the shock factor bought by the January event by turning the switch on a few superstars' characters. Some are already in the works, while others may be part of the sudden surprise package.

WWE Royal Rumble 2023 will emanate from the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas on Saturday, January 28. In this list, we will look at three superstars who could turn heel and three who could turn babyface at the upcoming event.

#6. Heel: Shotzi could be part of yet another experiment

Shotzi has been on the sidelines for a considerable time now. Despite her massive push as a contender for Ronda Rousey on the road to Survivor Series WarGames, the Ballsy Badass failed to get over with the crowd.

It turned out to be Shotzi's final live TV performance before a month-long hiatus. WWE has tried multiple angles with the 30-year-old star. The creative could experiment with the NXT standout, probably by debuting a new fearsome heel character at WWE Royal Rumble 2023.

After making her main roster debut in 2021, Shotzi is yet to win a championship or even connect with the audience. A heel role followed by massive backing from the creative could be What's Best for Business.

#5. Face: Alexa Bliss could get some unexpected help from a former friend

Alexa Bliss' heel turn on Bianca Belair has led to a re-emergence of the hype around Uncle Howdy. Bray Wyatt's mysterious 'friend' is triggering the fiendish depths of his former partner.

The build-up to the reunion between Bray and Alexa could culminate at WWE Royal Rumble 2023. Manipulating Bliss to interfere in Wyatt's Pitch Black Match, Uncle Howdy may finally succeed in reverting the wicked couple to their supernatural personas. Any interaction between Alexa Bliss and Bray Wyatt will make the crowd go berserk in the Alamodome.

Fans are slowly beginning to lose interest in the storyline. The Royal Rumble is a good platform to give the green light to the Bray-Bliss reunion. This way, the Five Feet of Fury will continue her story with Belair and Howdy on a fresher/more exciting note.

#4. Heel: Asuka may find what she was looking for - The Murder Clown gimmick

Asuka has disappeared from WWE TV and for good reason. Her Empress character became stale by the time she lost the RAW Women's Championship to Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania 37. Moreover, the Japanese wrestler's recent loss was also against The Judgment Day member.

Asuka is back in Japan to do some inner reflection. The former Women's Champion teased a character change multiple times on social media. Now seemingly in the midst of a transformation, WWE may soon find a new deadly force approaching them soon.

NJPW fans are no strangers to Asuka's 'Killer Clown' antics. Highlighted by her different face paint, the gimmick massively boosts the athleticism and viciousness of the superstar. WWE Royal Rumble 2023 could be the stage where Kana is let loose against 29 other competitors.

#3. Face: Bobby Lashley may finally have a reunion with Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin

A subtle story is developing backstage on RAW, and it involves the reformation of the Hurt Business. In a flashback to recent shows, MVP was seen talking to Lashley while Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin seemed upset over their manager's incompetence in their match against The Street Profits.

Bobby Lashley, Cedric Alexander, and Shelton Benjamin may reunite to put their competition aside at WWE Royal Rumble 2023 until each superstar fends for himself. Such a scenario will add another layer to their story.

In another case, the trio could swim and sink together, leading to fans believing that the return of the Hurt Business is nigh.

While the Hurt Business could revert to their classic villainous roles, it would be better if they added to the depths of the babyface division. A fond memory of the Pandemic Era, the stable is unlikely to be met with jeers and boos.

#2. Heel: Seth Rollins won't go unnoticed by his arch-rival at WWE Royal Rumble 2023

Having recently turned face, Seth Rollins has done a fine job in getting Austin Theory over. The feud for the United States Championship will continue at the over-the-top-rope event.

Rollins may also have to deal with a blast from the past at WWE Royal Rumble 2023. All eyes are on Cody Rhodes and how he would react during a face-off with The Visionary. The American Nightmare, fueled by vengeance, could be the one to eliminate Rollins.

On the Road to WrestleMania, this teaser for a bout between the arch-rivals would also hint at the Architect reverting to his villainous persona. Cody winning the Rumble and agreeing to deal with Rollins and Roman Reigns simultaneously at the Show of Shows would be a huge boost to his legitimacy as a babyface.

#1. Face: Sami Zayn could become the No.1 fan-favorite at WWE Royal Rumble 2023

Doubted, criticized, and manipulated, Sami Zayn has huge backing from the crowd to turn away from The Bloodline. It is only a matter of time before WWE pulls the trigger on his face turn.

A potential win at the Men's Royal Rumble would be a stride towards realizing his self-worth. Zayn may forfeit his opportunity at the title shot, similar to Orton in 2017, but the threat of a sudden betrayal will always be around The Tribal Chief.

The Honorary Uce is the anchor to The Bloodline's promos and even the protagonist in their ongoing storyline. Thus, a sudden face turn may not benefit the arc, as the stable will cease to amaze after Zayn's exit. Expect a hint of a face turn rather than a complete one at the WWE Royal Rumble 2023.

A way to portray Sami Zayn's inner change is to show his sympathizing side after Kevin Owens' apparent loss to Roman Reigns. He could even shield his buddy from a Bloodline onslaught at WWE Royal Rumble 2023, in contrast to the SmackDown beatdown, causing much drama.

Which of these turns do you want to see at the Royal Rumble this year? Let us know in the comments section below.

