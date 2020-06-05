5 things you probably forgot about Chris Benoit

Which of these five things did YOU forget about the late Chris Benoit?

Chris Benoit is one of the best technical wrestlers of all time

Which five things did YOU forget about the late Chris Benoit?

During his 22-years long wrestling career, Chris Beniot worked with different promotions all over the world. He began his wrestling career with Stampede Wrestling in Calgary, Alberta, and then worked for multiple places until he was offered a contract by WWE in 2000.

Benoit was one of the few Superstars in history to once hold a World Championship in both WCW and WWE. He's also the second man in history to become both the WWE and WCW Triple Crown Champion. Chris Benoit's wrestling career is filled with many interesting moments and accomplisments - moments that have been over-shadowed by the circumstances of his death. As time has passed, fans have lost their memory about the things he did as a wrestler - as you can well imagine.

With today's list, let's take a look at a few things that you probably forgot about late Chris Benoit. Let's get started.

#5 He trained in the Hart Family Dungeon

At the age of 18, Benoit would start his wrestling training at The Hart Family Dungeon

At the age of 12, Chris Benoit attended his first local wrestling event that featured Bret Hart and Tom "Dynamite Kid" Billington. After seeing these two talented performers fight, Benoit grew very fond of them and he decided to follow their footsteps.

With his 18th birthday, Benoit started training at The Hart Family Dungeon, where Superstars stars such as Owen Hart, Chris Jericho, Edge, and many others had trained. After a year of training at the Dungeon, Benoit made his wrestling debut at Stampede Wrestling, a legendary promotion put togetherand run by the Hart patriarch and WWE Hall of Famer Stu Hart.

While working for Stampede, Benoit didn't win many titles, but he certainly learned a lot of things there and experienced many unforgettable moments. Of course, there's one from his debut match when he tried to use the maneuver called diving headbutt before learning how to execute it correctly and ended up botching it.

Though nothing serious happened to him, Benoit did took a hard fall with his face first. Following this mishap, he promised not to use the maneuver before learning how to perform it precisely.

Benoit worked for Stampede Wrestling until it ran out of business in 1989. With this, he parted his ways with the company and went on to work in Japan.

