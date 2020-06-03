5 WWE Superstars you probably didn't know worked with NJPW

Which five WWE stars you probably didn't know worked with NJPW?

NJPW is one of the biggest wrestling companies in the world at the moment. Over the years, countless wrestlers have worked for the promotion and most of them have attained a lot of success there. A run in the Japanese company has helped boost the careers of many talented wrestlers who have gone on to sign for WWE later on.

The likes of Hulk Hogan, Shinsuke Nakamura and Finn Balor attained a lot of success during their time in NJPW. These are some popular WWE Superstars whose tenure at NJPW is extremely popular. However, there are plenty of WWE names left whose work with the Japanese company many people aren't still familiar with. With today's list, let's take a look at those few WWE Superstars that you probably didn't know worked with NJPW. Without further ado, let's get started.

#5 Brock Lesnar

Lesnar fought Kazuyuki Fujita and Masahiro Chono in a three-way match to win the IWGP Heavyweight Championship

Brock Lesnar had a rather brief run at NJPW, but it was more than enough to capture a major title. He first stepped foot into the Japanese ring following his failed NFL run in 2004. In his debut match, Lesnar fought Kazuyuki Fujita and Masahiro Chono in a three-way match to win the IWGP Heavyweight Championship.

As the champion, Lesnar successfully defended the title against the likes of Giant Bernard (better known as Matt Bloom), Akebono, and Shinsuke Nakamura. However, his title reign came to an end after he didn't show up for an NJPW show. As a result, the title was stripped off him.

With this, Lesnar's run at NJPW also came to an end, and he would go on to fight his last wrestling match against none other than Kurt Angle at Inoki Genome Federation before turning his attention to MMA and joining the UFC.

Working at the Dana White's promotion, Lesnar would win the UFC Heavyweight Championship. With this title win, he'd also become the only man in history to ever hold the UFC and WWE Championship.