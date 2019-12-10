5 things RAW got right on the episode before TLC 2019 (Dec 9, 2019)

Seth Rollins seems to be proud of his new alliance

Fresh off Survivor Series, the RAW brand has managed to cook up some great feuds in a very short time. Considering that the next pay-per-view, Tables, Ladders, and Chairs 2019 (WWE TLC 2019) is less than a week away, it’s great to watch the creatives go ahead in full gear.

This week’s show gave us some major turns from the top Superstars of the brand, while two leading women of RAW joined forces to challenge the WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions.

Apart from that, the younger and newer Superstars got a chance to appear on screen too, making the entire episode a treat to watch.

In this article, we will look at the 5 things WWE got right on RAW this week.

#5 The Critic of Critics on both brands

Sami Zayn has been doing a good job by acting as the mouthpiece of Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura on SmackDown. While Nakamura’s first reign as a main roster Champion after his US Championship win was forgetful, his current reign as Champion is much better.

Zayn also seems to be providing his services to Cesaro, who is in dire need of a push as he is an excellent wrestler.

Similarly, on RAW, many lost souls are in search of guidance. Mojo Rawley is one of them, and he walked out this week with The Critic of the Critics in order to demand an apology from Kevin Owens for his actions from earlier in the night.

Instead, KO delivered a Stunner to Rawley to end the segment. With Zayn working both brands now, we can now rest assured that some unutilized talent on both brands will start getting some more screen time in weeks to come.

Zayn is an excellent mic worker and could prove to be an asset to both RAW and SmackDown by helping elevate some underused talent on both brands.

