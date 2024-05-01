5 Things we recently learned about WWE star Tiffany Stratton

WWE Superstar Tiffany Stratton is enjoying a very popular run on the main roster. The former developmental wrestler has settled into the upper cards and even participated in the Women’s Elimination Chamber Match in February 2024.

The bubbly Stratton recently opened up to Chris Van Vliet in an interview and discussed several aspects of her life and career. Here are the top five things CVV and the WWE Universe learned from the interview.

#5. Tiffany Stratton is dating Ludwig Kaiser

Tiffany Stratton has already found a partner in Ludwig Kaiser. The Imperium member has been dating Stratton for a long time, and their journey began with a cute little story.

“So we've actually been dating for, it's going to be two years in May. We kind of always knew of each other because, you know, we both were at the Performance Center. And one day he was out and it was my birthday weekend and I was out and we actually played rock-paper-scissors and the loser had to ask the person on the date. So he lost and he had to ask me on the date.”

This also reveals that Tiffany Stratton has almost turned another year older, and so has her relationship with Kaiser.

#4. Stratton’s finisher pays homage to a pro wrestling icon

Tiffany Stratton is known for incorporating her gymnastics background into her in-ring performances. Her signature move is also an acrobatic display called the ‘Prettiest Moonsault Ever.’

Chris Van Vliet noted that the move resembles Chris Daniels' ‘Best Moonsault Ever.’ He asked Stratton if this was a nod to the icon, and she said it was.

“It is, and I feel like I had to add some sort of tippy twist onto it, so, I mean I'm pretty, and it's pretty, the moonsault's pretty, so why not call it the Prettiest Moonsault Ever? I mean it's beautiful the way you do it.”

Although Tiffany Stratton radiates confidence in her matches and promos, this wasn’t the case when she initially started pro wrestling. In fact, she also told CVV about what her first match was like.

#3. Tiffany Stratton reflected on her first-ever WWE match

World Wrestling Entertainment brings several new and talented people to its Performance Center to polish them into future superstars.

However, the experience in front of an actual live audience matters, and Tiffany Stratton had to earn that experience without any leads.

“Back then I really didn’t know how to work a crowd or even, I didn’t really know who I was in general. You know, it was kind of just thrown out there and told to figure it out a little bit.”

While this was a mini-episode of early-day blues for Tiffany Stratton, she now aims for high-profile matches. She even named the superstars she would like to face in a dream fixture.

#2. Tiffany Stratton opens up on fighting her dream match

Like many members of the WWE Universe and the developmental division, Stratton had some role models she looked up to. She revealed two big names in WWE she would love to work with.

“Obviously, I’m going to have to go with Charlotte Flair. She is the reason why I got into wrestling. She’s my inspiration. I really look up to her. But also Bianca Belair. I think me versus Charlotte versus Bianca would be such a cool matchup. I feel like we all kind of have similar styles in the ring. So I’m really looking forward to those two for sure.”

Interestingly, The Buff Barbie also had much to say about the WWE Women’s Champion, Becky Lynch.

#1. In praise of The Man, Becky Lynch

Tiffany Stratton has a sense of visible superiority around her. The WWE Superstar has carried this vibe perfectly well, but she humbly revealed her thoughts on Becky Lynch.

“Overall Becky is such a great leader for everybody. And especially for someone who’s kind of just getting their name out there and stuff because she was there. She knows what it’s like to be the rookie and be the one like, nobody knows who you are. So I just think she was so helpful in kind of guiding me through those big matches.”

Stratton and Becky Lynch have already traded blows at The Elimination Chamber in Australia. The Man is currently on Monday Night RAW, while Stratton is on SmackDown. Although their next matchup seems distant right now, the youngster will level up even more before facing Lynch the next time.