5 Things RETRIBUTION can do to wreak havoc at WWE SummerSlam

Since the last few weeks, WWE has been under the attack of a massive unidentified group of individuals who have been heel-bound on wreaking havoc and destroying things. The group is being called RETRIBUTION and from the looks of it, consists of a mixture of male and female talents.

RETRIBUTION is being compared by many fans with The Nexus, which also had a similar first impression. The rumor mill and wrestling communities have been buzzing in speculation of who could be the men and women under the black masks and what their purpose could be?

With them attacking and invading RAW and SmackDown for the past few weeks, it is very likely that RETRIBUTION would be looking to make a huge impact at WWE's Biggest Party of the Summer, SummerSlam 2020. But the question is, what will they do?

Let's take a look at five possible things that RETRIBUTION can do to wreak havoc at WWE SummerSlam. Be sure to comment down what you think about this new faction of WWE and who do you think will be a part of it?

#5 RETRIBUTION invades SummerSlam production

On the go-home Monday Night RAW episode for SummerSlam 2020, we saw RETRIBUTION make their presence felt right from the beginning when they invaded the WWE production truck and tried to hijack the airing of the show in a sense.

In the last couple of weeks, we have seen RAW and SmackDown go through all sorts of lighting and sound issues, courtesy RETRIBUTION, whom we saw blow up a generator on their RAW debut. I can certainly see them doing something similar at SummerSlam, trying to ruin the production of WWE's second-biggest show of the year.

This, kind of, blurs the lines between kayfabe and reality a bit as WWE would normally want their production quality to be top-class for an event like SummerSlam. And RETRIBUTION ruining that could maybe go as far as Vince McMahon getting involved in the feud.

What good is a rebellious group without a proper authority figure for them to go up against! Right?