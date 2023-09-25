5 Things Rhea Ripley can do when she returns to WWE RAW

Rhea Ripley is expected to return to WWE RAW this week. The Eradicator of the Judgment Day was last seen on the September 11, 2023, episode of the red brand. She successfully defended her Women’s World Championship against Raquel Rodriguez but was injured by Nia Jax in a post-match assault.

Mami’s presence on WWE RAW is crucial to The Judgment Day because of her important position within the faction. She pretty much makes all the decisions. Plus, her involvement in their matches has won them gold on both NXT and the main roster.

With that in mind, here are five things Rhea Ripley can do when she returns to WWE RAW.

#5. Call out Nia Jax for injuring her

Nia Jax made her unexpected return to RAW two weeks ago. The Irresistible Force took out Raquel Rodriguez with The Annihilator. The interference allowed Ripley to retain her title over her former best friend. However, The Nightmare was destroyed by the former RAW Women’s Champion after the match.

Rhea Ripley could call out Nia Jax on WWE RAW this week. She might cut a promo along the lines of not needing outside help to retain her title while referencing the injury that Nia’s Banzai Drop caused her during their last meeting.

#4. Help The Judgment Day retain the tag team titles

Rhea Ripley was the difference maker during Finn Balor and Damian Priest’s match against Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship at Payback 2023. She speared Owens through the barricade, and that spot pretty much sealed the win for Balor and Priest.

The Nightmare could again help her fellow Judgment Day members retain their title on WWE RAW this week. Rhea’s interference could even prompt Jey Uso to accidentally cost Zayn and Owens their title rematch, should Main Event Jey decide to interfere.

#3. Rhea Ripley could interfere in Dominik Mysterio’s match on WWE RAW

Dominik Mysterio won the NXT North American Championship from Wes Lee because of Rhea Ripley.

Mami hit the Kardiak Kid with her Women’s World Championship belt, allowing Dom Dom to pick up the first singles title win of his WWE career.

She also helped Dominik retain the title against Dragon Lee during their last meeting on NXT. Tonight’s match between the two superstars could witness the same outcome, with Dominik Mysterio walking out with the NXT North American Championship again because of his Mami.

#2. Formally induct JD McDonagh into The Judgment Day

JD McDonagh has been a huge hand to The Judgment Day lately. The Irish Ace interfered in the tag team match against Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn at Payback 2023. He gave Damian Priest a purple Money in the Bank briefcase several weeks ago on RAW.

All members of The Judgment Day believe that JD’s actions are in good faith. He could be rewarded for his actions by getting formally inducted into the group, with Rhea Ripley introducing him to her faction.

#1. Convince Jey Uso to join The Judgment Day

Dominik Mysterio, Finn Balor, and Damian Priest got their answer from Jey Uso last week on RAW. The former Bloodline member denied the trio’s offer to join The Judgment Day with a superkick. He was jumped by the faction before Cody Rhodes made the save.

Jey’s vehement refusal to join another faction probably stems from these reasons. With that said, he could still be convinced by Rhea Ripley herself. Jey was thrilled to learn that Ripley is a fan of his and might not be able to turn down The Eradicator.

Fans will have to wait until RAW to determine WWE’s plans for the Women’s World Champion.