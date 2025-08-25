5 Things Roman Reigns can do on tonight’s WWE RAW 

Roman Reigns is set to open tonight's episode of Monday Night RAW. The OTC1 will face Bronson Reed in a singles match at Clash in Paris 2025 this weekend. The bout was made official by Adam Pearce after Reigns challenged The Aus-zilla during the closing moments of last week's edition of the red brand.Fans are excited to see what The Original Tribal Chief has in store for tonight, ahead of his highly anticipated match against &quot;Big&quot; Bronson Reed at the forthcoming premium live event. With that said, let's look at five things Roman Reigns can do on WWE RAW:#5. Roman Reigns could put 'The Tribal Thief' on notice ahead of Clash in ParisEver since Roman Reigns adopted his iconic &quot;Tribal Chief&quot; persona in 2020, his promos have been a must-see part of every show. However, with Reigns now only making sporadic appearances due to his part-time schedule, fans have been missing The Original Tribal Chief creating magic with the microphone.Since tonight's episode will be the final RAW before Clash in Paris, Reigns could take this opportunity to send a strong message to The Tribal Thief. The former Undisputed WWE Universal Champion could cut a fiery promo, addressing his match and opponent for this weekend.#4. The OTC1 could retrieve the 'Shoe-la Fala' from Bronson ReedBronson Reed has found a unique way to push Reigns' buttons recently. Besides getting taken out by The Vision, The OTC1 is also down two pairs of sneakers, courtesy of The Aus-zilla.The Australian star proudly wears the stolen shoes around his neck, dubbing it the 'Shoe-la Fala.' Therefore, before clashing with Bronson Reed at Clash in Paris, Reigns could retrieve his sneakers on this week's WWE RAW.#3. Roman Reigns could take out his former WisemanRoman Reigns was betrayed by his then-Wiseman, Paul Heyman, who aligned with Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 41. The alliance between Rollins and Heyman has since turned into The Vision with the additions of Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker.Paul Heyman, who now acts as 'The Oracle,' is the brain behind the whole operation. Reigns could get his hands on his former Wiseman on RAW and take him out to put the rest of the faction at a psychological disadvantage ahead of Clash in Paris.#2. The Original Tribal Chief could attack The Dog of WWEWhile he may not have a match at the European PLE, Bron Breakker will certainly act as the x-factor for The Vision this weekend. The Dog of WWE will look to ensure both of his stablemates walk out of their respective bouts victorious.Reigns knows firsthand how dangerous Breakker can be. Therefore, The OTC1 may target the 27-year-old on RAW to ensure he's not able to play the role of an enforcer at Clash in Paris.#1. Roman Reigns could announce his pursuit of the World Heavyweight ChampionshipRoman Reigns has not competed for a world title since losing the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship to Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 40. Last week, while challenging Bronson Reed for a match, Reigns made it clear that he fights for championships.Fans were left disappointed by The OTC1's omission from the Fatal Four-Way match for the World Heavyweight Championship at Clash in Paris. That said, Reigns could announce that he would be coming after Seth Rollins' title after dealing with Bronson Reed at the upcoming PLE.