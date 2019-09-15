5 Things Sasha Banks revealed in a heartbreaking WWE Chronicle interview

Banks with Vince and Triple H

On the episode of RAW after SummerSlam 2019, The Boss Sasha Banks made her long-awaited return to WWE TV. Banks hugged her friend Natalya in a heartwarming visual, but suddenly launched a vicious attack on her, turning heel in the process.

Soon after, she attacked WWE RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch, hitting her with a series of chair shots. Banks also revealed a new look that consisted of blue hair. She is all set to face Becky Lynch tonight at Clash of Champions, in a RAW Women's title match.

Sasha Banks had been absent from WWE TV ever since her Women's Tag Team title loss at WrestleMania, and her disappearance from TV had led to a string of rumors about her leaving the company for good.

It was later reported that Banks had asked for time off after 'Mania. WWE recently presented another edition of WWE Chronicle, featuring Banks. The Boss talked about several incidents from the past in the feature and here's a look at five important points.

#5 On wanting to take a break after 'Mania

Banks and Bayley

As we've discussed above, Sportskeeda's Tom Colohue had reported a while back that Sasha Banks had asked for some time off after 'Mania. It isn't shocking if one looks at it through Sasha's perspective. She has been a WWE mainstay for a long while, and deserved a break from the weekly action and travel.

And then an hour later he (Sasha's husband) was like, 'Yeah, if you wanna leave, I'm 100% behind you', because he's seen how much I've changed. He's seen how sad I was.

I knew I've been so far gone from myself that I just had to go, they say all the time, if you're not having fun you need to go, and I wasn't having fun.

