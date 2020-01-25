5 things SmackDown got right on this week’s episode (January 24, 2020)

SmackDown has done well to build up towards the Royal Rumble PPV

With WWE Royal Rumble just a couple of nights away, SmackDown delivered its strongest episode this year so far. The action that took place during the night is likely to keep many fans and Superstars up over the next few hours before the event begins.

Not only did the show kick-off with a huge six-man tag team match, but it also built a lot towards the biggest Championship match for Sunday at the end of the night.

Apart from that, SmackDown worked hard to build towards the SmackDown Women’s Championship match too, while giving some returning stars much needed wins to get on track before the Rumble.

With so much happening in WWE this year, we will take a look at the 5 things that the company got right on the Blue brand this week.

#5 Elias’ pin

Last week on SmackDown, Elias came out to the middle for his routine segment with the mic and guitar. He was interrupted by Sami Zayn, Cesaro, and Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura, who began to beatdown The Drifter after some verbal exchanges.

Oddly enough, Braun Strowman came out to wipe out the heels and help Elias get back up on his feet again.

This week, Strowman and Elias joined forces to take on Cesaro and Nakamura in tag team action. This was Elias’ first match inside the squared circle since September 2019.

The heels controlled Elias for the early part of the match, but an impressive jumping knee to the charging Nakamura helped him make a tag and get his team back in the match.

The battle between Cesaro and Strowman was impressive as always, but a big power slam from The Monster Among Men closed the curtains for The Swiss Cyborg who ate an elbow drop from Elias and took the pin.

While Strowman could have finished Cesaro off himself and pinned him, it was good to watch Elias take the final shot and pick up the victory.

Cesaro eating the pin again is worrying for a man who should be competing for the WWE Championship at this point in his career. However, things could turn around for him soon just like they are for the new babyface Elias.

