5 things that can happen on go home episode of Raw before Wrestlemania 35

Amit Shukla FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 553 // 31 Mar 2019, 03:27 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Slay the Beast and the Advocate

WWE Raw happens in a day, and whether you love or hate the product, you can't deny the fact that the company has gone above and beyond to make every story compelling, and make it worth your time. Vince and his team have swerved the fans last week on Smackdown, by making one of the contenders in the Wrestlemania Main event match, a champion. However, that doesn't take away the intensity and the buildup from one of the biggest storylines in women's history, instead, it enhances it.

On the other hand, the Universal Champion was nowhere to be seen last week on Raw, but he may very well be on the show this week. With the shots being fired by all involved in various storylines, and a lot at stake for the WWE, here are 5 things that can happen on Monday Nights for the company:

#5 Who gets the upper hand in Intercontinental Championship storyline?

Who takes the fight?

Finn Bálor and Bobby Lashley have been going at this championship since the former lost the title to the latter few weeks ago. The two have another person in the storyline, Lio Rush, who will have a major role to play during next week's show and on Sunday.

With the two performers taking down the Irish superstar and the leader of the Balor Club, two things are certain: One that Finn will win the title at Mania, and second, Lio Rush will help him win that. This sets the pace for an amazing storyline, but what will happen next? Well, we will have to wait until it commences and shows up on WWE Programming.

However, this week it will be good to see how the two fight it out in the ring, and make their storyline better. Who attacks whom, and will this lead to some turns at Wrestlemania?

1 / 5 NEXT

Advertisement