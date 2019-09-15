5 Things that could happen at WWE Clash of Champions 2019

Israel Lutete FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 1.49K // 15 Sep 2019, 01:35 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

There's a lot that WWE could have in store for us at Clash of Champions

WWE Clash of Champions is almost here, and looking at the match-card, it looks like it's going to be a long show. Every title will be on the line at the PPV, so we can expect so to see a title change or two. Though the event is basically just filler, the card looks promising, to say the least, with 11 matches confirmed for the show.

On Sunday night, new champions will be crowned, feuds will be settled, while new ones will be ignited. A lot could go down at the PPV. While fans are always open to surprises, a lot of unexpected things could happen. WWE has surprised us multiple times in the past, and the event will turn out to be a memorable show if the company takes the right step.

That said, here are five things that could happen at WWE Clash of Champions.

#5 The Fiend makes a surprise appearance

The Fiend could surprisingly show up at the PPV

The last time the WWE Universe saw The Fiend was at SummerSlam, where he defeated Finn Balor. He had a non-televised match on SmackDown Live last week, but only the fans in attendance were fortunate enough to see him in action. The Fiend is the best thing in WWE right now, so being excluded from the PPV might not be the best option.

He could possibly show up at the event and interfere in the Universal Championship match between Seth Rollins and Braun Strowman or he could attack the winner of the match. According to reports, The Fiend is going to face either Rollins or Strowman at Hell in a Cell, so this will be the perfect way to set up the match.

1 / 5 NEXT