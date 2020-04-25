5 things that could happen during Drew McIntyre and Seth Rollins' WWE Championship contract signing on RAW

Will the Champion make a statement or will the challenger find a way to get over again?

After Seth Rollins lost his grudge match to Kevin Owens at WrestleMania 36, Drew McIntyre went on to main event the biggest show of the year and defeated Brock Lesnar to bag his first WWE Championship.

On the April 13 episode of RAW, Rollins ran out to attack McIntyre after his match against Andrade and delivered The Stomp to the WWE Champion to make the first statement.

The following week, McIntyre challenged Rollins to a match at Money in the Bank with his title on the line, stating that as champion, he needed to face the best.

Rollins was quick to accept the challenge after noting the similarities between the two men and recalling that he defeated Lesnar not once but twice.

Now that the match is set in stone, WWE is going ahead with another gimmick segment on Monday Night RAW this week as the two men will sign the contract for their match which will take place at Money in the Bank.

As per tradition, something out of the box has to happen during contract signing segments in WWE, and we expect something extraordinary to happen during this one too.

In this article, we will look at the 5 things that could happen during the contract signing between Rollins and McIntyre on RAW this week.

#5 The segment ends without any fireworks

Will it all end with a war of words?

Two of RAW’s biggest Superstars will be in the ring this Monday Night for the contract signing segment for the WWE Championship match at Money in the Bank.

A lot can happen during the segment and we expect a few insults to be traded between the two men on the mic to build up towards their clash. Rollins has already stated how he is more qualified than McIntyre, while The Scottish Psychopath is trying hard to become the new leader of the RAW locker room after his success.

While so much can happen, considering that Rollins sneak-attacked McIntyre a couple of weeks ago, there’s a chance that the segment may end without any real fireworks.

WWE may decide to pull both men back this week and let them build towards the clash without trading any real blows again, just so that they can keep them fresh and ready for the big clash on MITB.

While the company works best when they allow Superstars to get involved physically, they may decide to hold them back.