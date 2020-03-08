5 Things that could happen if Roman Reigns doesn't become the Universal Champion at WrestleMania 36

What if Roman Reigns loses?

A few days ago, at Sportskeeda, we published a feature titled '5 Things that will probably happen if Roman Reigns becomes the Universal Champion at WrestleMania 36'. After its publication, many fans agreed and said that Reigns will win the title at WrestleMania. However, then, a fan pointed out that Vince McMahon can still change his mind. And to some extent, it's true.

Roman Reigns didn't win the Universal Championship at WrestleMania 34 when the fans thought he would. A similar case is happening this year. Fans are assuming that he will beat Goldberg at WrestleMania and become the new Universal Champion. But what if this isn't the route WWE wants to head to? Maybe Reigns will lose. If so, here are five things that could happen if The Big Dog fails to win the Universal Championship at WrestleMania 36.

#5 The Fiend vs. Goldberg II

Could The Fiend withstand more spears from Goldberg?

Goldberg defeated The Fiend in Saudi Arabia to become a 2-time Universal Champion. As we said, this was unexpected. Most expected Wyatt to retain so that Roman Reigns could challenge him at WrestleMania 36 in a match between two men who are young, full-time performers.

That obviously didn't turn out to be the case. If Roman ends up losing his match to Goldberg and the latter continues his reign as Universal Champion, everyone would want to know: "Who's Next?" for one of the biggest stars in wrestling history. The Fiend could answer that question, in an attempt to regain his gold.

It's only logical that The Fiend would want to get his title back. He is busy with John Cena at WrestleMania, but if the idea is for the character to spend his time righting all the perceived wrongs from his career, a Universal Title loss is surely something he would like to fix.

