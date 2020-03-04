5 Things that must happen at Elimination Chamber

Elimination Chamber will be the final stop on the Road to WrestleMania

At times, fans keep waiting for the next pay-per-view for weeks and patiently sit through the build-up to the next event. Other times, the packed schedule of WWE keeps throwing top pay-per-view events at the fans, making the build-up much quicker and giving fans some top quality feuds in a matter of weeks.

After February 27th’s Super ShowDown, fans are all geared up for Elimination Chamber that will take place on March 8th. The show is one of the top ones in the company as it gives us many Number 1 contenders for major titles and other rivalries on the Road to WrestleMania.

This year’s event will not only give us matches for the two men’s mid-card Championships, but we will also see the two men’s Tag Team Championships be defended at the event which will be a treat for the fans. The SmackDown Tag Team titles will be defended by The Miz and John Morrison in the unforgiving structure against five other teams, while the women of RAW will battle in the structure for a chance to face Becky Lynch at WrestleMania.

In this article, we will look at the 5 things that must happen at the Elimination Chamber to make it a success and serve its purpose of building more rivalries on the Road to WrestleMania.

#5 Cesaro must part ways with Zayn and Nakamura

Cesaro deserves a push after taking all the falls

After trying and failing to win a single’s Championship in WWE for quite some time, Braun Strowman defeated Shinsuke Nakamura to win the Intercontinental Championship on the January 31 episode of SmackDown.

Surprisingly, Strowman hasn’t defended his title even a single time in over a month and teamed up with Elias to take on Cesaro and Nakamura on SmackDown a couple of weeks ago. Last week’s SmackDown saw a contract signing for the title between Strowman and Nakamura, and Nakamura’s advocate ended up earning his heel team a 3-on-1 Handicap match for the title.

The match is set to take place at Elimination Chamber and we will likely see Strowman’s first title defense at the pay-per-view. With that in mind, it seems likely that Strowman will defeat the three men convincingly and walk out with his Intercontinental Championship.

For some time, Cesaro has been put across as the weak link of the heel team and has been taking the pin to lose most of their matches.

Advertisement

In this match, WWE must allow Cesaro to take the pin once again, causing a rift between him, Nakamura, and Sami Zayn, leading to him walking out on both the men.

Cesaro is a crowd favorite Superstar who works well as a babyface, and we could watch him turn babyface and get into a rivalry with Nakamura, hopefully earning some better bookings.

We must eventually see him get more wins and possibly compete against his longtime friend and now heel Sheamus at WrestleMania 36 for a huge match.

1 / 5 NEXT