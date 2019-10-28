5 Things that must happen on RAW, NXT, and SmackDown this week

There are several characters WWE can work on this week

This week will feature another interesting chapter in WWE’s history, as the company heads to Saudi Arabia for Crown Jewel on Thursday before heading back to New York for Friday Night SmackDown.

What's most interesting is the fact that Superstars such as Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch have confirmed matches for RAW, while we will see both Roman Reigns and Daniel Bryan appear on SmackDown. NXT will also likely be a star studded affair, especially after Finn Balor's actions from last week and The Undisputed Era's beatdown of Tommaso Ciampa.

Keeping all that in mind, there are a few things WWE must do to ensure fans stay interested in the rivalries that will unfold at Crown Jewel, while building further on other storylines and characters.

In this article, we will look at the 5 things WWE must do on RAW, NXT, and SmackDown this week.

#1 Kairi Sane should shock Becky Lynch once again

'The Pirate Princess' needs another victory to come across as a lethal heel

On the October 7th, 2019 edition of RAW, Kairi Sane did the unthinkable and pinned Becky Lynch in the center of the ring. Sane pulled off the impressive feat during a tag team match between Lynch & Charlotte Flair and The Kabuki Warriors.

This week on RAW, Lynch will get a chance to exact revenge, as the two women collide in a one-on-one match.

Sane is an extraordinary performer and has already proven her worth on the main roster after teaming up with Asuka. The two international Superstars now hold the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships, and this Monday's Champion vs. Champion Match should be a treat to watch.

WWE should once again allow Sane to defeat Becky Lynch using underhanded tactics. This will help build Sane’s heel character more, as she is still too much of a babyface, especially when compared to Asuka. A win over Lynch can increase her value and the value of The Kabuki Warriors as a team.

Asuka could also play a part and interfere in the match by once again spraying green mist in Lynch’s face. This could allow Sane to pick up yet another victory over the RAW Women's Champion.

