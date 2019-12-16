5 things that must happen on RAW, NXT, and SmackDown this week

This could be a very exciting week for WWE

Tables, Ladders and Chairs 2019 (TLC 2019) will go down as one PPV that pulled off some great matches and performances.

Even though none of the titles that were on the line changed hands at the event, we saw some great non-title matches, like the ones between Andrade and Humberto Carrillo, and Buddy Murphy and Aleister Black.

Apart from that, even though the WWE women's division got just a single match at the event, the company did allow Asuka, Kairi Sane, Charlotte Flair, and Becky Lynch to headline the PPV for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships.

Now that the dust has settled, and the tables and chairs are back to where they belong, the company will be looking to develop some more rivalries heading into the new year with the Royal Rumble on the horizon.

With that in mind, there are some major things that the company must do on all three brands -- RAW, SmackDown, and NXT -- this week, in order to give the fans what they’re looking for.

In this article, we will look at the five things that WWE must do on the three brands this week.

#5 Drew McIntyre enters the United States Championship scene

The Scottish Psychopath deserves to be next in line for the US Championship

Drew McIntyre has been waiting for his turn to get to the top of the RAW roster for far too long now, and it's time the company brings him back to prominence before all hope is lost.

Rey Mysterio won the United States Championship a couple of weeks ago and then successfully defended it against AJ Styles last week.

Now that the door is open for a new challenger to enter the picture, the company should give McIntyre the chance to outdo The Master of the 619.

Mysterio has an odd ability to put up great matches against big men, and we’ve seen him deliver stellar performances against Kane, The Big Show, and Brock Lesnar in the past.

Focusing on that, the company could build a great rivalry between the fan-favorite babyface Mysterio and the unforgiving heel McIntyre, which can surely get the fans’ attention.

With Styles now out of the US Championship picture, and Randy Orton seemingly turning face, it’ll be up to The Scottish Psychopath to lead the mid-card heels (and hopefully win the title) to rise on RAW and make a name for himself.

