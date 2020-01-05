5 things that must happen on RAW, NXT, and SmackDown this week

Who will rule this week on the WWE Network?

Last week’s RAW delivered a bomb to end the night, garnering the attention of many fans. It wasn’t just the main event that was very interesting, as the entire episode did well to end 2019 on a high and lay the foundation for the new year.

Aleister Black and Buddy Murphy wrote a new chapter in their rivalry, while the RAW Tag Team Championship picture boomed overnight.

NXT, on the other hand, utilized its television time to hand out the NXT Year-End Awards to the most deserving Superstars on the Black & Gold brand.

SmackDown was not far behind in delivering a good episode and setting the pace for WWE and the brand in the new year with a few massive returns which have stacked the Blue roster.

In this article, we'll look at the 5 things that must happen on RAW, NXT, and SmackDown this week to ensure that the company kicks off the new decade in style.

#5 Liv Morgan addresses the WWE Universe

Liv Morgan shook up the RAW landscape last week

Last week’s RAW main evented with a rather bizarre segment to continue a strange storyline. Lana and Bobby Lashley were scheduled to get married during the episode, but the two lovebirds were interrupted by more than a couple of people during their marriage ceremony.

However, none of the interruptions were as surprising as the one from the returning Liv Morgan. At a time when fans were expecting Morgan to return as Sister Abigail or a follower of ‘The Fiend’ Bray Wyatt on SmackDown, she returned as Lana’s former lover on RAW.

Morgan returned to try and put an end to Lana’s wedding ceremony but was treated to a flurry of slaps and shoves by The Ravishing Russian.

This week, we should watch Liv come out to address the WWE Universe and also call out Lana to talk about their past.

This should be done in the best possible manner with Lashley and Rusev arriving later on and getting into a brawl to end the segment and plant the seeds for a match at Royal Rumble.

WWE had an excellent response to criticism with last week’s segment involving the four Superstars, and they should strike while the iron is hot this week.

