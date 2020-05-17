This week's shows could take the roof off the Performance Centre!

The week after Money in the Bank proved to be a very eventful one for WWE. At the PPV, Otis was crowned Mr. Money in the Bank, and Asuka became Ms. Money in the Bank. WWE Champion Drew McIntyre retained his title at the event and went on to successfully defeat Andrade on the RAW that followed.

However, Seth Rollins did not have the best night on Sunday or Monday and there are several questions he needs to answer following his actions.

Becky Lynch relinquished her RAW Women’s Championship to take a break from wrestling and become a mother, after which Asuka was made the new RAW Women’s Champion.

NXT saw the former NXT Tag Team Champions Matt Riddle and Timothy Thatcher get torn apart and lose their titles to Imperium. Finn Balor got a big surprise during the show, as we found out who attacked The Prince of NXT three weeks ago.

Last but not least, SmackDown got a big show revolving around Otis who teamed up with Braun Strowman to defeat the former SmackDown Men’s Tag Team Champions, The Miz and John Morrison.

Charlotte Flair also appeared on SmackDown, while the brand kicked off its Intercontinental Championship tournament.

With so much going on in the company, there are several things WWE must do this week to keep the episodes as interesting as last week's. We take a look at 5 things that must happen on the shows this week.

#5 The Messiah of WWE takes down Aleister Black

Last week on RAW, we saw a disturbed Seth Rollins come out with Buddy Murphy to take on the two men who’d been thrown off the WWE Headquarters roof at Money in the Bank - Aleister Black and Rey Mysterio.

Rollins was out of sorts during the match as Murphy was left to compete for most of it himself until Mysterio knocked The Messiah back to reality. However, this did not work well for The Master of the 619 as Rollins went berserk and threw both his opponents into the barricade before he sent Mysterio eye-first onto the corner of the steel steps.

After the segment, Black confronted the two heels backstage and a brawl broke out between Murphy and Black as The Messiah decided to walk away.

This week, WWE must allow Rollins to compete against Black and dish out a similar sort of punishment to The Dutch Destroyer. Rollins must either defeat his opponent with several Stomps or end the match by injuring him just like he did Mysterio. Murphy should once again be allowed to intervene and try to stop Rollins who should push his disciple away and continue to attack his opponent.

RAW must allow Rollins to come across as a demented man going forward, one who knows no limits. This will help them build on his character and give him a new darker turn after his loss to Drew McIntyre for the WWE Championship.