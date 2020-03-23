5 Things that WWE and Vince McMahon shouldn't do at any cost at WrestleMania 36

These mistakes would just make WrestleMania a flop show!

With the whole world watching, Vince McMahon needs to book WrestleMania carefully.

Goldberg remaining Universal Champion after WrestleMania would be a mistake

As the world shuts down around us, WWE chooses to continue their programming and kudos to them for having the guts to do so in the light of all that's happening across the globe. It's just a shame that their flagship event- WrestleMania, the spectacle to end all spectacles has been so very badly hit because of the events around us.

And yet, that does not mean that they're home scot-free yet, because WrestleMania without a crowd should be a very unique experience, and needs to be booked in a very careful manner indeed. So, with that said, here are 5 mistakes that WWE cannot make when it comes to WrestleMania this year, in my personal opinion, at least.

Be sure to leave a comment and let me know your thoughts and your views. Do you agree with my points, or do you think some of the points that I've jotted are incorrect?

Of course, I've singled out the boss Vince McMahon, because ultimately, he's the authority with regards to all booking. So, with that said, I begin my list.

#5 Having Goldberg remain the WWE Universal Champion

@Goldberg wanted to thank you again for snapping a few pics for some big time fans. @WWE this is the man that brought our family back to wrestling. Wanted to say thanks to your family for sharing you yesterday with all the people that really believe in you. pic.twitter.com/m42ffjxEl6 — Roy Garcia III (@RoyGarciaIII) March 8, 2020

Goldberg is not going to be on the road, working every live event for WWE. As a result of the same, I don't think it makes sense to have Roman Reigns lose to Goldberg. Roman Reigns is a considerably younger man than the current WWE Universal Champion, and there's a lot of equity in having him stand tall at WrestleMania.

This past week on WWE SmackDown, Roman Reigns rattled off the names of all of the legendary Superstars that he has defeated, icons and legends in the sport. Goldberg could be another such name added to his list, to make Roman Reigns 'the guy' of this era.

