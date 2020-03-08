5 Things that WWE should not do at any cost at WWE Elimination Chamber 2020- Unexpected title change & more

Riju Dasgupta FOLLOW OFFICIAL Top 5 / Top 10

Seth Rollins and Murphy shouldn't become Tag Team champions again

As we inch closer to WWE Elimination Chamber, it is impossible not to feel the excitement of WrestleMania season. Yes, WWE Elimination Chamber 2020 may be scheduled for this weekend, but we all know that this is just a precursor to the upcoming WrestleMania 36 pay-per-view event.

WWE is doing a lot that is right at the moment, and one has to commend the company for doing such a fantastic job, so many years since its inception. And yet, we know how one tends to dwell more on the negatives more than the positives in today's day and age and one misstep could undo all of the good work that they have done.

And this is why I bring you a list of things that I believe WWE should not do at the upcoming pay-per-view event, in my personal opinion. Be sure to chime in and let me know if you agree or disagree with my assessment.

I would love to know your thoughts about the same.

#5 Seth Rollins and Murphy regain the RAW Tag Team Championships again

Which team will step up and challenge the new top dogs of the #RAW Tag Team Division? #WWE https://t.co/5tbtn8W1r8 — Sportskeeda Wrestling (@SKProWrestling) March 6, 2020

No, Seth Rollins and Murphy should not become the RAW Tag Team Champions again and you don't need me to tell you why this is the case. It is always better to have actual Tag Teams holding the gold in the tag team division, in my personal opinion. If not, what is the whole point of having tag teams in the roster anyway, right?

To have Seth Rollins and Murphy regain the RAW Tag Team Championships would derail their momentum. Maybe have The AoP step up to the plate this time to take The Street Profits down at WrestleMania, WWE Creative. But at Elimination Chamber, The Street Profits should win the match and pretty much, end the feud for good, in my personal opinion.

