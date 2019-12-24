5 Things that WWE subtly told us on RAW- Former champion becomes comedy character, Massive new feud begins

Riju Dasgupta FOLLOW OFFICIAL Top 5 / Top 10 Published Dec 24, 2019

Dec 24, 2019 IST SHARE

This week's episode of RAW was truly very interesting indeed

Taped episodes of RAW aren't always very exciting, but I would have to say that WWE certainly paved the road to some exciting programs with the subtle hints across the show. I'm sure that these components will play a major role on the road to WrestleMania.

So without further ado, let's dive straight into the action and touch upon all the subtle hints that WWE told us this week. This is yet another reminder that I'll just be filling in for Rohit Nath this week, while he's away on vacation, but he will be back very soon.

Feel free to leave a comment and let me know what you thought of this show overall, folks. Also rate every match right here, in case you watched RAW.

And before I forget, happy Holiday Season to you all!

#5 Akira Tozawa is relegated to a comedy character status

Akira Tozawa is the new WWE 24/7 champ, which is probably the only other title he'll win in the WWE at this point. #RAW pic.twitter.com/DcCSWoTRPL — Winter Spiced Cranberry Scruff (Happy Holidays!) (@jshaggy1983) December 24, 2019

Lest you forget, Akira Tozawa is a former Cruiserweight Champion and if necessary, he can totally be a serious competitor in WWE, I think. But I suppose he's found his niche as a comedy character and has become a part of the 24/7 Championship picture. I guess that's an indication of your ceiling in WWE.

While everything that happened between R-Truth and Akira Tozawa this week was entertaining, one wonders if he's more suited to this role or, indeed, if he should be used as an actual pro wrestler. I would suppose that someone as good as he is in the ring may miss the in-ring aspect of being a WWE Superstar if this is his new role.

In any case, one also wonders if his 24/7 Championship win this week will mean that he's involved in this feud until the Royal Rumble. What do you think is the best case scenario for Tozawa?

1 / 5 NEXT